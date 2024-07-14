fbpx
Biden on Trump Assassination Attempt: ‘No Place In America’ for Violence

State of the Union: Biden describes the shooting of the former President as an “assassination attempt,” for the first time.
Photo Credit: CNN
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jul 14, 2024 3:15 PM

In remarks on Sunday afternoon about the assassination attempt against the former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden stated that “an assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation; everything.” 

“Unity is the most elusive goal of all, but nothing is [more] important than that right now; unity,” Biden elaborated. “We still don’t have any information about the motive of the shooter.”

Biden told the viewers to “let the FBI do their jobs” and “don’t make assumptions about the motives of the shooter or his affiliations.” 

“I’ve instructed that this investigation be thorough and swift,” Biden added. The president stated that he would be speaking about the assassination attempt at greater length tonight.

Biden also stated that he had a “short but good conversation” with the former president, and said that he is keeping the former president in his prayers. Biden also praised the actions of Corey Comperatore, the Trump supporter who was killed at the rally.

“We also extend our deepest condolences to the family of the victim who was killed,” Biden said. “He was a father, he was protecting his family from the bullets that were being fired.”

