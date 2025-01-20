Biden Issues Preemptive Pardons for Fauci, Milley, J6 Committee

Joe Biden, in his last hours as president, issued preemptive pardons Monday to Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, and the members of the Congressional January 6 committee.

“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense,” said Biden in the statement announcing the pardons. “Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country.”

Fauci, who coordinated the government’s Covid-19 response, has faced scrutiny for his role in gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the possible coverup of the virus’s origins. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has referred him to the Department of Justice for investigation and possible prosecution.

Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, unilaterally called his Chinese military counterparts to reassure them following the January 6 Capitol riot. He has been a persistent public opponent of President-elect Donald Trump. In a statement he said that he is “deeply grateful” for the pardon.

Existing jurisprudence holds that accepting a pardon is a tacit admission of wrongdoing.