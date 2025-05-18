fbpx
Biden Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

State of the Union: The cancer has metastasized to the bone, per doctors.
Joseph Addington
May 18, 2025 5:49 PM
The office of the former President Joe Biden released a statement Sunday announcing that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The cancer has metastasized to the bone, his physicians said. 

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the statement said.

Biden’s cancer diagnosis comes as Democrats are struggling over how to account for their role in covering up the former president’s ill health and poor mental acuity, which, according to Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s new book Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, was evident even during his 2020 campaign.

