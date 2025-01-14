fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Biden Administration to End Cuba’s Status as State Sponsor of Terrorism

State of the Union: The move is part of a deal to free political prisoners in Cuba.
Big,Cuban,Flag,Inside,Of,The,Museum,Of,Revolution,In
Credit: Jan Willem von Hoffwagen/Shutterstock
Joseph Addington
Jan 14, 2025 5:30 PM

The Biden administration notified Congress Tuesday that it intends to revoke Cuba’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism as part of an agreement which will free a number of political prisoners on the island.The U.S. will also end certain restrictions on economic interactions with Cuba that have been in place since the first Trump administration. 

The agreement, which was facilitated by the Catholic Church, will result in dozens of people held by the Cuban government being released from jail, a government official said.

Advertisement

This marks a step back towards the normalization of relations with the communist country that was begun by Barack Obama in 2015. President Obama announced that he intended to end the American embargo on Cuba and restore the relationship between the two countries, but that ended abruptly with the election of Donald Trump in 2016. A similar fate is likely to befall the Biden administration’s efforts with Donald Trump’s second election last year.

While the Trump transition team has not commented on the announcement, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, Marco Rubio, a Cuban-American, has a history of hostility towards the island’s communist government. The Cuban-American population, which is deeply opposed to loosening sanctions on the country, is also an important Republican constituency in the state of Florida.

More like this

Report: China Could Sell TikTok to Musk

Joseph Addington Today, 12:01 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The move would avoid a ban of the social media platform.

Mortgage Rates Reach Seven-Month High

Mason Letteau Stallings January 13, 2025 - 12:00 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Financing costs are further squeezing housing supply.

Can Labor’s New Best Friend Keep the Good Times Rolling?

Jude Russo January 12, 2025
Trump is off to a good start politically; will he be able to maintain it?
Advertisement
Advertisement