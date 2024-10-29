Bannon Walks Free

Steve Bannon was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut on Tuesday morning, just one week before the presidential election.

Bannon, one of the engineers of the former President Donald Trump’s stunning 2016 upset and host of the popular podcast War Room, completed a four-month sentence after being held in contempt of Congress. In an image from outside the prison that was posted to 𝕏 Tuesday morning, the smiling Bannon was greeted by his daughter.

Steve Bannon just released from prison on Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/tIeMeLP34g — The American Conservative (@amconmag) October 29, 2024

Bannon was sentenced to prison in 2022 after refusing to sit for a deposition in front of the January 6 House Committee. He appealed his conviction to the Supreme Court, but the Nine rejected his last-minute appeal in June, and he was ordered to report to prison.

Speaking on his War Room podcast only hours after his release from prison, a tanned Bannon, with glowing silver hair that was silhouetted by the open window behind him, sounded unfazed.

“Understand something—the Democrats and those radicals you just saw on MSNBC and CNN, that entire crowd, they have no intention of giving up power,” Bannon roared. “We have two things we’re going to talk about today. The Get out the Vote effort. Then the second, make sure they cannot steal the election with Mark Elias and the Nullification Project that they’re bringing in.”

Before serving his time in Danbury, the former Goldman Sachs investment banker said he was “proud” to serve a prison sentence and claimed Attorney General Merrick Garland had turned him into a “political prisoner.”

“If we don’t win the—first of all, they shred the Constitution. It is the death of the constitutional American republic we know,” Bannon told NBC News when asked what will happen if Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is elected president.

On his Tuesday morning show, Bannon warned Republicans to not get too comfortable after new polling shows Trump leading Harris.

“That’s theoretical right now,” said Bannon. “Reality is the electorate we bring on November 5.”

Bannon then turned his ire to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Nancy Pelosi sent me to a federal prison as a political prisoner in an effort to tamp down on the power of this show and also to break me. Nancy Pelosi, take out your Number 2 pencil and write this down,” he said. “This show has never been more powerful. We’re going to deliver a knockout blow to your progressive insanity on November 5. The four months in federal prison not only didn’t break me, it empowered me.”

Bannon still faces charges for money laundering, conspiracy, and fraud brought by former donors who contributed to Bannon’s campaign to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. That trial is scheduled for December.