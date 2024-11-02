fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
UK/Europe

Badenoch Wins UK Tories’ Leadership

State of the Union: The MP from North West Sussex is charged with rebuilding her party after a historic blowout defeat in July’s election.
Candidates Make Their Pitches For Leadership Of The Conservative Party On The Final Day Of Conference
Jude Russo
Nov 2, 2024 9:30 AM

Kemi Badenoch, the member of Parliament for North West Sussex, was selected Saturday to lead the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party.

Badenoch, who beat out Robert Jenrick, MP from Newark, will lead the opposition against the government of Labour’s Keir Starmer, who has earned historic disapproval ratings since becoming prime minister in July. 

Advertisement

Badenoch is tasked with a daunting rebuild. The Tories were on the receiving end of a generational blowout in July’s election, losing 200 seats in their worst showing since 1824. The UK’s oldest party, which had been in power for 14 years, lost a large share of its vote to Nigel Farage’s insurgent Reform UK Party, which proposes harder lines on immigration and Euroskepticism than the Conservatives’. 

Badenoch’s skeptics have pointed to her closeness with liberal establishment Tories like Michael Gove and criticized the gap between her “anti-woke” rhetoric and her policy prescriptions.

More like this

The Disguise of Dullness

Peter Hitchens October 22, 2024
Keir Starmer’s presentable leftism is more radical than Jeremy Corbyn’s, not less.

Anglican Vicar Fired For Christian Sermon Loses Court Case

Rod Dreher February 27, 2023
Totalitarian LGBT lobby persecutes kindly vicar who preached tolerance for dissent -- and Archbishop of Canterbury says nothing

Is Kate Forbes’ Christian Faith A Career Killer?

Rod Dreher February 24, 2023
Scottish National Party figure was a near-cinch to be its next leader. Then her Presbyterian beliefs came out
Advertisement
Advertisement