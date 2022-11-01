Bacha Bazi Groomers Of Denver

The organization helps pair young boys with "drag moms"—i.e., adult male transvestites—who teach them how to create clothing, put on make-up, and dance for adults in bars and entertainment centers. pic.twitter.com/ULj3aJLdMo — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 31, 2022

Everybody, mark this in your minds. This is what it had come to in the United States of America, in 2022. People handed over their sons to adult male transvestites to teach the boys how to dress, dance, and pantomime as women, for the entertainment of paying customers. Not only did parents do this, but venues like the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver participated in the bacha-bazi grooming ("bacha bazi" are the dancing boys of Pashtun Afghanistan, who are later sexually abused by men). The leading lights of popular culture, including the US news media, cheered for this. Few politicians, conservative or otherwise, dared to speak out against it, because all people claiming LGBT identity had been sanctified by the Regime.

Here is a link to a page listing members of the Board of Trustees of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, within which the Ellie theater is nested. People in Colorado should be asking these men and women: why are you allowing bacha-bazi grooming in your facility? Here's a link to the executive leadership of the DCPA. Someone should ask them: why do you allow this child sexual exploitation in your theater? As it stands now, these elites get nothing but praise for permitting things like this. They should hear from parents and others in the community who are disgusted by what they are allowing to be done to little boys.

America's sons are being turned into drag queens, it's daughters having their breasts chopped off by physicians. Let it be remembered that the Democratic Party and its doddering president cheered for this, and far too many of the Republican Party's top national people kept their mouths shut because they were afraid of being called bigots. It fell to the laity -- people like Chris Rufo, Chaya ("Libs of Tiktok") Raichik, Matt Walsh, Billboard Chris, and others -- to draw attention to it, and to say, This is wrong!

When you think back on this decadent, depressing time in American life, what are you going to be able to say that you did to resist it? How about you, pastor? I talked by video last night with a friend back in the US, and we spoke for a bit about how it seems to us that by and large, the churches have checked out on this issue. That's just an impression -- what are you seeing where you live?

In the recent issue of the literary magazine IM-1776, there's an interview with Amanda Milius, the daughter of filmmaker John Milius. She says that her father once gave her great advice: he told her that if she didn't mind being the most hated person in the room, and if she learned even to enjoy it, then there was no limit to what she could do. If Republican politicians, pastors, parents and others didn't mind receiving the unfettered hatred of the elites and the cancel mob -- a tall order! -- then we could put a stop to this hideous sexual exploitation of children.

If adult drag queens want to do their thing, fine. But this involves children! What is wrong with us as a culture that we tolerate this?

As Auron MacIntyre cannot say often enough: