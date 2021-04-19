Jim DeMint and Mark Meadows to Headline TAC Crony Capitalism Conference

Left: Jim DeMint, Conservative Partnership Institute chairman and former U.S. Senator from South Carolina. Right: Mark Meadows, CPI senior partner and former chief of staff to President Donald Trump. (Photos from CPI)

Conservative Partnership Institute Chairman Jim DeMint and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows are among the speakers at The American Conservative’s 5th Annual Crony Capitalism Conference, COVID Cronyism: How Government and Industry Ties Shaped our Pandemic Response.

The conference features a panel discussion on COVID Cronyism and Its Impact on Small Business moderated by TAC’s Managing Editor Micah Meadowcroft which includes Mr. Meadows, Chris Bedford of the Federalist and Veronique de Rugy of The Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

The conference will take place at The National Press Club on Wednesday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m-11:00 a.m.

Register here! Seats are limited. The event will also be livecast.