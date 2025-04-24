Anton Tapped to Lead Technical Talks with Iran

Michael Anton, the State Department’s director of policy planning, has been selected to lead the American technical team in negotiations with Iran concerning the Iranian nuclear program. Anton’s team will consist of roughly a dozen officials.

“He [Anton] is the perfect man for the job given his experience and intellect. Most importantly, he will ensure that President Trump’s agenda on this file is followed through,” an anonymous official from the administration told Politico.

Anton and his team are set to conduct the first round of technical talks this weekend in Rome, ahead of further talks between the White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and Abbas Aragachi, Iran’s foreign minister, next week. Anton was present at the most recent talks between Witkoff and Aragachi in Rome.

Anton had earlier achieved fame after the 2016 election for writing influential articles in favor of Trump during the campaign under a pseudonym, including “The Flight 93 Election.”