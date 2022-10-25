An Officer Dissents On ‘Woke Military’

Y'all know I get my back up at the woke-ification of the US military, e.g.:

A dissenting reader writes, and has given me permission to post:

I've read you with interest since your BeliefNet days. I've always appreciated your insights even if I disagreed, and broadly shared you outlook and sensibilities pretty closely. But I have to write to give you a perspective you perhaps have gotten little of, because on one topic I've been ever more perplexed at what you're describing: the seemingly wokening U.S. military.

I'm an active-duty military officer who's served at home and across the world in division-level headquarters and higher, with special operations teams, and in the Pentagon. I'm not important or a policymaker, but am close enough to see what the world looks like from the top of the military hierarchy, and have been able to see what the military has been like over the past several years from the top, middle, and bottom.

And, well, the woke-ization of the military you've been describing more and more just doesn't exist.

Certain facts you build on do--there are trans servicemembers, for example. The sort of language about pronouns or DEI that's found elsewhere in American culture can be found in the DoD as well. But the overall narrative is just...off.

I want to be clear, this isn't about me disagreeing with you, thinking the changes you describe are good or neutral rather than bad. I simply don't see the sort of large transformation you seem to at all. And forgive me for saying, but if the military were undergoing a woke revolution, I would know about it.

Like I said, you can find trans people, DEI language, etc in the military. Especially in an open democracy like ours, any cultural trend is going to be reflected in the armed forces. But in the military all of those trends are light years behind corporate America, state & local governments, and American culture broadly. The overall description your recent writing on this provides just doesn't match what actually exists here.

From your posts, here's what it seems to me is going on:

First, the nature of your writing and outlook leads to you getting a lot of emails and comments with examples of wokeism in the military, creating a sense of approaching avalanche, a cultural torrent engulfing the institution. Outliers and anecdotes become a compelling narrative.

Second, you seem to hear from a fair number of retired service members or those with a one-degree-removed experience of the current military, whose own impressions are themselves based largely on what they hear from conservative media. They in turn interpret outlier or decontextualized events through the lens of what they "know." Even current active-duty members can be prone to this, when it comes to other parts of the military they're not familiar with. A soldier at Fort Hood might hear about an advisory concerning pronoun use and generdere language at the Air Force Academy, for example--he has no more knowledge of the situation at the Air Force Academy than anyone else who read about it online, but if he talks about it it sounds like his complaint is coming from an insider.

Third, situations and incidents get simply misinterpreted. What sparked me to write was your recent post here: https://www.theamericanconservative.com/diversity-is-our-strength-they-lied/. When you say "The Pentagon is talking about recruiting and promoting for characteristics other than the ability to fight wars," that's just...flatly inaccurate. If you look again at the Military Times story you quote from, it's closer to the exact opposite: the Special Operations community promoting for a certain subset of skills that are less relevant now than they were means a LESS capable force that's LESS able to successfully handle the parts of special operations that are less kinetic. Look at these quotes again:

"Part of that might look like more of a focus on the civil affairs and psychological operations parts of SOCOM, the organizations that do more of the “hearts and minds” work before a conflict gets to the point where operators are going after high-value targets in the middle of the night.

-"When someone has taken time out of the deployment churn to further their education or take a position outside the prescribed pipeline, “it just, it doesn’t compute somehow in these [selection and promotion] boards."

It's saying that in the last 20 years the door-kicking, nighttime raid aspect of special ops has been prioritized, to the point that people whose careers paths don't fit that mold aren't promoted nearly as often...but that we need to change that to successfully complete the sorts of hearts-and-minds, foreign civil and military-to-military engagement that's also a critical parts of special operations. Exactly the sorts of mission sets we tended to fail horribly at in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The line about being okay if the initial results don't go smoothly means, in context, being all right with the inevitable friction as this shift in internal cultural emphasis takes place (and again, the key cultural shift is between prioritization of different traditional special ops roles). The trans/DEI stuff was just a colorful aside to the main point.

But if I may say so, you saw the trans/DEI stuff and couldn't take in anything else. You (mis) interpreted the entire story through that lens, as if SOCOM were mandating a quota of trans SEALs. And it caused you to miss the story itself. This is an example of a military command becoming MORE capable by identifying gaps in its proficiency and addressing them.

The U.S. military has a mixed record in Iraq and Afghanistan, to put it mildly. This story is about a course correction to that, which in other circumstances you'd be among the first to approve.

There's a fourth apparent cause to how your coverage of this issue has become exaggerated, which is that (and I apologize for putting it bluntly) you seem to fall for stories that either didn't happen or didn't happen the way they're presented. I recall some time ago you published an account from a reservist JAG Corps Major who'd posted on Facebook a picture of a Jan 6 guy in the Capitol with a Confederate flag with a comment that could be interpreted as supportive (I don't know the Major's intention, but his comment certainly could be interpreted that way). You published his account of not just being reprimanded but being told by a superior he was being surveilled. To anyone familiar with the military in general and the Army JAG Corps in particular, much of his story rang false. His description of the severity and rarity of his punishment was misleading, and his account otherwise got pretty fantastical. If you're not familiar with the military and don't run the story by people who are (and who aren't emotionally invested in the narrative at stake), a wildly implausible story can seem plausible.

The U.S. military has struggled quite a bit with strategy and the highest "why" questions...why are we fighting here, why are we fighting the way we're fighting, etc. But the military is very, very good at tactical engagement, and that's still the case. Not long ago you linked a Chinese recruiting ad to show how China is still focused on martial virtue unlike our woke military. Some time ago you did the same thing with a Russian recruiting ad. Recent events in Ukraine should show how wildly unreliable a country's own recruiting ads are as measures of anything except advertising skill. In fact, look up the battle of Kasham in 2018, when a small US force in Syria absolutely annihilated a larger Russian Wagner Group force with relative ease. I don't mean to be overconfident here--I'm very familiar with risks and capability gaps we face as well--but it's impossible to deny that the U.S. military is incomparably superior to the Russian at any battlefield metric, no matter how un-woke and manly the latter might present itself as.

Much of the woke stuff that exists comes down to this: we want any American to be able to serve *and not feel like an interloper while doing so.* I'm certainly not going to pretend that the balance is always right or that some units or commands don't sometimes get it quite wrong in one direction or the other. But the overall narrative one finds in your posts on this just isn't accurate. It's like if someone were regularly posting stories of serious crimes in New Orleans and presenting New Orleans as a crime-ridden hellhole where you can scarcely walk down the street without getting assaulted or robbed. Even if the stories themselves are true or at least contain an element of truth, the overall narrative would be false.

If I can say one more thing, on a different but related topic, of our warmongering in Russia: I promise you everyone is aware of the nuclear risks. Vice leaves virtue with no good options, and Russia's actions leave us with none likewise. We can either leave Ukraine to its fate and allow the entire post-WWII settlement in international law to be cast aside and return to a world where wars of conquest are accepted, or risk further escalation. It's worth remembering that in 2014, with Crimea, we already tried option 1 and leaned on Ukraine to de-escalate and not provoke a wider war, and it clearly didn't work out as we'd hoped. Obviously reasonable minds can differ on this, and we might be wrong in our approach now, but no one is blase to the risks or blind to the situation. Everyone is honestly doing their best here. And to be honest, I'm kind of amazed that someone like you would encourage people to watch Tucker Carlson for the truth on this issue in particular, after the pretty scandalous way he hyped up the biolabs chimera, for all that on domestic politics Carlson had been an insightful voice.