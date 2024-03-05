fbpx
Alabama Rallies Around Trump

State of the Union: The Heart of Dixie voted for Donald Trump this Super Tuesday.

(Andrew Cline/Shutterstock)
Anastasia Kaliabakos
Mar 5, 2024 9:10 PM

This is a developing story.

The former President Donald Trump continued his unstoppable advance to the Republican presidential nomination with an overwhelming victory on March 5 in the Alabama Republican caucus. 

The race was called with just 1 percent of the vote having been counted: at that time, Trump pulled over 85 percent to the runner-up Nikki Haley’s 11 percent of the vote.

Trump also handily won Alabama with 43 percent of the vote in the 2016 Republican primary, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) coming in second with just over 23 percent.

In Montgomery, over 6,000 voters in a newly drawn congressional district designed to increase “black voting power” in the state received incorrect voting information ahead of Super Tuesday. This effort for more inclusion came after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the state had violated the Voting Rights Act by diminishing the voting power of black Alabama residents. The aforementioned “software glitch” could have caused many potential black voters to stay home rather than casting their vote as intended.

President Joe Biden also won his contest with over 90 percent of the Democratic primary vote. This will serve as reassurance following a large protest vote in the February 26 Michigan primary, which saw 13.2 percent of voters choose “uncommitted” over Biden.

