fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Michigan Primary: Triumphal for Trump, Baleful for Biden

State of the Union: A protest vote discloses possible trouble for Biden in November.
Hershey,,Pa,-,December,10,,2019:president,Donald,Trump,Gestures,The
https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/hershey-pa-december-10-2019president-donald-1585235179
Jude Russo
Feb 27, 2024 10:20 PM

This story is still developing.

In Tuesday’s Michigan primary, the former President Donald Trump continued his unstoppable march to his third Republican presidential nomination, trouncing his sole remaining viable opponent, Nikki Haley. The Associated Press called the race at 9 p.m. Eastern; as of 10 p.m., the New York Times was projecting Trump would take a commanding 69 percent.

President Joe Biden also won easily, but a protest vote may presage trouble for the 46th president in his efforts to take one of the nation’s most important swing states.

Biden has faced challenges with the Muslim vote, which makes up a disproportionate share of the Michigan Democratic electorate; Muslim and Arab civil society organizations have been at odds with the president’s handling of the Israel–Hamas war. A grassroots effort sought to send a message to the White House by having voters choose the “uncommitted” option for president on their ballots. As of 10 p.m., before the state’s most heavily Muslim precincts reported their results, over 15,000 “uncommitted” votes had been tallied, handily topping the protest organizers’ 10,000-vote goal.

In 2016, Trump squeaked out a victory in Michigan by roughly 10,000 votes, so a depressed or rebellious Democratic base is a real danger for Biden, who won the state by a more comfortable 155,000 votes in 2020.

Comments

Become a Member today for a growing stake in the conservative movement.
Join here!
Join here

More like this

Small Is Bountiful

Bill Kauffman February 27, 2024
Eagle Scout, hobo, Reagan speechwriter—John McClaughry is the most underappreciated man in American politics.

Yes, America Is the Biggest Military Donor to Ukraine

Wilson Beaver February 27, 2024
Disingenuous accounting does not change the fact that the U.S. is the main underwriter of this war.

All the VP Ladies

Anastasia Kaliabakos February 26, 2024
Did any of Trump’s would-be, feminine lieutenants get the breakout moment they were searching for at CPAC?
Advertisement
Advertisement