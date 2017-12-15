A war of choice with North Korea is an immensely dumb idea. Harry Kazianis spells out the consequences of attacking North Korea and offers some ideas for what the U.S. should do instead.

War with North Korea appears more imminent than ever. Doug Bandow warns that war on the Korean Peninsula “appears to be a greater possibility today than at any recent time.”

Can America’s foreign policy be restrained? Curt Mills reports on the work of the John Quincy Adams Society and the Center for the Study of Statesmanship in trying to promote the cause of foreign policy restraint.

Trump and the rocket men. Jon Wolfsthal sounds the alarm about changes that Trump is likely to make during a new nuclear posture review.