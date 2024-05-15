fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Antony Blinken Is Rockin’ in the Free World

State of the Union: American imperialism is a tacky generational project for boomers.
UKRAINE-US-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-WAR-DIPLOMACY
Jude Russo
May 15, 2024 3:30 PM

Antony Blinken, b. 1962, is the Secretary of State of the United States. He’s also a baby boomer (albeit at the tail end of the generation), and has the sensibilities to match. Monday found him wearing a black shirt and jeans, waving an electric guitar around, performing Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” with a Ukrainian band. (Young’s lyrics seem to be lost on our 62-year-old Quiet American.)

The video must be seen to be believed:

Advertisement

It’s an illustration of what I think of as “the Coke ad mindset,” after the famous 1971 “Hilltop” TV spot.

A superficial internationalist pluralism held together by a totalizing economic structure—it’s a straight line from the Coke ad to the McDonald’s peace of Tom Friedman to Blinken singing a song about American decadence as an anthem in the capital city of a joint client of the U.S. and the IMF. The Coke ad is also an ideological mirror of the Soviet system, which was also internationalist, pluralist, and held together by a totalizing economic structure. “Don’t feel like Satan, but I am to them…. We got a kinder, gentler machine-gun hand.” Much to consider!

Comments

Become a Member today for a growing stake in the conservative movement.
Join here!
Join here

More like this

China’s Economic Quandary

Anastasia Kaliabakos May 14, 2024
State of the Union: The CCP’s economic ineptitude is a growing problem for China and America.

Putin’s New Defense Minister Could Be His Successor

Helen Andrews May 14, 2024
The pick indicates Putin is happier with the Russian economy than with the way the war has been going under Shoigu.

Is Spain’s Prime Minister the Global Left’s Great Survivor?

Edgar Beltrán May 14, 2024
Pedro Sánchez has emerged from repeated crises stronger than ever.
Advertisement
Advertisement