Mark Leon Goldberg explains why Cruz and Graham’s proposal to cut off funding for the U.N. in response to UNSCR 2334 is a terrible idea:

“If you cut off their money, that gets their attention,” Ted Cruz told Morning Joe. That’s certainly true. But if enacted, this legislation would undermine the ability of the United States to set the agenda at the United Nations in ways that advance American interests and values. It’s the diplomatic equivalent of cutting off one’s nose to spite the face.

Cruz and Graham’s proposed bill is a typical hawkish reaction to something they don’t like: it is cruelly punitive, it won’t produce the change they want, it will hurt people that have nothing to do with the issue they are protesting, and it will reduce U.S. influence in the world in a vain bid to show “strength.” Penalizing the U.N. as a whole over one vote that hard-liners don’t like would be a petty and destructive move that will only generate more resentment against the U.S., and it won’t do anything to reverse Israel’s international isolation on the issue of settlements. If this bill were passed and Trump signed it, it would amount to having the U.S. throw a tantrum that hurts us on behalf of the illegal behavior of a client state. This is yet another example of how “pro-Israel” hawks are no good for the U.S. or Israel.