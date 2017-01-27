Whatever else one might say about the Trump administration, it has given the pro-life movement more support at the March For Life than any other administration in history. More than Reagan, and more than both Bushes. That’s because for the first time ever, a vice president of the United States appeared at the rally to speak out in support:

Vice President Mike Pence fired up the crowd at Friday’s March for Life in Washington, telling the pro-life throng their movement is succeeding. “Life is winning in America and today is a celebration in that progress,” Pence said, speaking at the Washington Monument, before the march stepped off just after noon. “We’ve come to a historic moment in the cause of life and we must approach it with with compassion for every American. Life is winning in America because of you. “Let this movement be known for love,” he added to thunderous applause. “Not anger. For compassion. Not confrontation.”

Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway was there too, and pledged that the president was with the crowd.

This is all very, very encouraging.

Meanwhile, it seems that The Atlantic was so eager to rush Moira Weigel’s pro-abortion article to print that it misstated scientific fact. The piece was originally titled “How The Ultrasound Pushed The Idea That The Fetus Is A Person,” but was changed later to something more neutral. Alexandra DeSanctis is all over the Weigel essay like a mongoose on a snake. So far, here are the four corrections The Atlantic has run on the essay.

* This article originally stated that there is “no heart to speak of” in a six-week-old fetus. By that point in a pregnancy, a heart has already begun to form. We regret the error. ** This article originally stated that the fetus was already suffering from a genetic disorder. We regret the error. *** This article originally stated that Bernard Nathanson headed the National Right-to-Life Committee and became a born-again Christian. Nathanson was active in but did not head the committee, and he converted to Roman Catholicism after The Silent Scream was produced. We regret the error. **** This article originally stated that the doctors claimed fetuses had no reflexive responses to medical instruments at 12 weeks. We regret the error.

I suspect this is an example of editors feeling so strongly about the abortion issue that they didn’t check facts or edit too closely an essay that supports their own biases.

Anyway, I’m grateful to have a president and an administration that supports the pro-life cause so explicitly.