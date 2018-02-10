Couple of snapshots.

1. Veteran Catholic midwife left unemployed after refusing to participate in abortions.

Her efforts to distance herself professionally from abortions throughout her career — supervising staff when she had to but never taking an active role — had largely been successful and was accepted by colleagues and managers.

‘Other staff would volunteer to oversee them for me. They respected my feelings.

Then, in 2008, a restructuring in the hospital led to more abortions being carried out in the labour ward (previously they had been split between the gynaecology ward and the labour ward, depending on the stage of pregnancy), and Mary asked her managers for clarification on her position legally.

They told her she had to participate, or lose her job. Finally, in 2010, she refused to go on, sacrificing her career. Eventually she and another midwife filed a lawsuit. The legal process has now ended with their defeat. More:

The ruling overturned an earlier decision, in an Edinburgh court, which supported the women’s claim that they were ‘conscientious objectors’.

As the law now stood, they could be disciplined for refusing to take part. So, having delivered some 5,000 babies over three decades in a job she adored, Mary felt she had no choice but to take early retirement.

Now she is telling her story because the issue is back in the political frame, with campaigners pushing for a change in the law to protect health professionals who, as a matter of conscience, do not want to be involved in abortions.

Given the power of the pro-choice lobby, she and other supporters of the bill — including Lord Alton and Lord Mackay, the former Lord Chancellor — fear that it has a slim chance of success unless public support can be galvanised.

‘It’s not only about midwives,’ says Mary of her fight. ‘The issue of conscientious objection in the NHS will become even more important with things like end-of-life care. We need to tackle it now.’

Readers, this is coming here. Don’t you doubt it at all. A senior national medical figure I interview for The Benedict Option says this is why he doesn’t want his children going into medicine. He is too afraid for their future, because he can see coercive policies and laws coming. We had better gear up for this legal and legislative fight.

Britain has a Tory government. It could protect midwives like Mary. If it wanted to.

2. Pearson, one of Britain’s largest textbook companies, will update the nation’s its products to celebrate diversity. Excerpts:

Rod Bristow, Pearson’s president for core markets, said they will use the handbook to “help update our own products and resources to ensure they are LGBT inclusive”.

The handbook, titled “Creating an LGBT-Inclusive Curriculum” suggests ways in which teachers can tweak their lessons so LGBT students “see themselves represented in what they’re learning”.

Suggestions include setting questions which reference same-sex couples in maths and science, and introducing LGBT-specific vocabulary in language lessons.

The handbook says an example of this would be a question beginning : “Two women would like to have a baby together, and the doctor recommends they use In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF)”.

Such are these times. More:

In December, new Government-backed guidance for head teachers said that primary schools should include books that feature transgender parents in the curriculum.

School leaders must “celebrate” transgender people, encourage their staff to teach children about trans issues, and “ensure the visibility” of trans perspectives in the classroom, it said.

The advice was part of new guidance issued by the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) and endorsed by the Department for Education.

“Celebrate.” Not “teach about,” but “celebrate.”

Britain has a Tory government. Did you realize that?

A friend of mine, a believing Catholic from England, emigrated to the US so she could raise her children in a culture that is not so hostile to the faith. She, her husband, and their children are active now in a fledgling Benedict Option school community. It breaks her heart in some ways to be away from her homeland, but the faith of her children must come first, in her view.

Most British Christians won’t have that opportunity, or wouldn’t necessarily choose it if they did. Question to my readers in the UK: what Benedict Option strategies are realistically open to you regarding the education of your children? For that matter, how do you regard the vocational field (that is, jobs) as believing Christians? Are there fields that you know are closed off to you as believers? Are there professions you would discourage your children from pursuing, as a matter of faith?

What counsel can you give us here in the US?

American readers, especially Christians, so many of us think it can’t happen here. It can, and it will. I am eager to be corrected by UK Christian readers if I’m wrong, but I doubt very much that there is a popular constituency in Britain for the traditional Christian view in either of these cases. That is what it means to live in a post-Christian country. Though we should fight politically and legally against these sorts of things happening to us, we are increasingly unlikely to prevail. Then what? The then what? conversations are what I’m trying to stimulate with my Ben Op work.

UPDATE: Since publishing this, I’ve just seen Sohrab Ahmari’s piece about what Theresa May’s Tory government is doing in Britain on education reform. Read it! Excerpts:

Brexit was supposed to liberate Britons from unaccountable government, PC orthodoxy, and high-handed bureaucracy. But who needs Brussels mandarins when supposed Conservatives in Westminster are beholden to the same orthodoxies?

That’s the question religious leaders in the U.K. are asking themselves as Prime Minister Theresa May’s government prepares to make it mandatory for all schools–including private, faith-based institutions–to teach an ultra-progressive sex education curriculum. Under the proposal, all schools would be required to teach children from age 4 and up “age-appropriate” content that includes information about same-sex marriage and transgenderism. Catholics, evangelicals, Orthodox Jews, Muslims, and others with traditional views on sex and gender would have to comply. No exceptions.

Former Education Secretary Justine Greening first floated the idea last March on the ground that the current law is “outdated,” since many religious schools are exempt from the sex-ed curriculum requirements. The prime minister sacked Greening last month, but her successor, Damian Hinds, told Parliament that he remains committed to the compulsory sex-education agenda.

Greening made no effort to disguise the ideology behind her policy push, telling Sky News in July that “it is important that the church, in a way, keeps up and is part of a modern country. We have allowed same-sex marriage, that’s a massive step forward for the better. And for me, I think people do want to see our major faiths keep up with modern attitudes.”

Dame Louise Casey, another senior government adviser, singled out Catholics in particular. It is “not OK for Catholic schools to be homophobic and anti-gay marriage,” she testified in the House of Commons. “I have a problem with the expression of religious conservatism because I think often it can be anti-equalities.”

Read the whole thing.  It blows my mind that this is happening under a Tory government. What kind of future can religious liberty have in Britain if the government takes it upon itself to compel religions to teach its own doctrines, particularly when those secular doctrines deny what those religions believe?

43 Responses to Life In Post-Christian Britain

  1. Isidore the Farmer says:
    February 10, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Related to yesterday’s post, conventional conservatism will be worthless in fighting this here. If it happened, the NRO #NeverTrump crowd would certainly cry a little. But, within 30 years conventional conservatism would be defending it as the cultural norm. Ultimately, they only want to keep what was instituted over a rolling 50yr period. Worthless.

    This is why I support both the Dreher BenOp element and the Vox Day element. The world needs both monks willing to build a refuge and knights willing to fight. Each has its place. The conventional conservatives are now little more than court jesters here to make us laugh at them as they beg us to ‘please clap’.

  2. Chris - the other one says:
    February 10, 2018 at 8:37 am

    If these cases involved Anglicans with the same views rather than Catholics, do you think the outcomes and public opinion in England would be the same?

    [NFR: Yes, I do. — RD]

  3. Leslie Fain says:
    February 10, 2018 at 8:40 am

    This kind of thing is already happening here, at least as far as the LGBT issues go. Several years ago here (and you know how Catholic my city is, Rod), when my kids were toddlers, we were at the main library when I noticed an picture book encap highlighting books about same-sex parenting. I knew those books were there, and never said anything about it, but having an endcap, where the books are highlighted and many of them eye level, where kids would just grab them and start reading, bothered. This was before gay marriage was even legal. So, later that day, I called the library director and objected to having a picture book endcap aimed a PK-2 about gay parenting, when I haven’t had a chance yet to explain to my kids yet how traditional parenting occurs. Anyway, he said that seemed too much like censorship to him, to change out the endcap. I reminded him that I didn’t ask him to remove the books — people couple still check them out, I just didn’t think the subject needed to be celebrated to this age group. Again, he brought up censorship, and said the endcap would stay.

  4. Jay says:
    February 10, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Britain has a Tory government. It could protect midwives like Mary. If it wanted to.

    You clearly are viewing British society and politics from an American perspective. This perspective gives an incomplete and incorrect understanding of how things work there.

    British politics are split more on class and economic lines than social issues. Therefore, the Tories are not the natural champion of the American brand of social conservatism. (In fact, none of the major parties are, except perhaps some of the Northern Irish ones.) Many of the Tory MPs are in fact far to the left of any American Republicans or even many American Democrats on these issues.

    But more to the point, this is what abortion compromise looks like. Just a few days ago you admiringly championed David Brooks’ concern-troll about Democratic refusal to compromise on this issue. You also pointed out the more restrictive laws in most European countries.

    Well, abortion is mostly a settled issue in the UK and it was a result of just such a compromise being hammered out. In the UK it is very difficult to obtain an abortion after 24 weeks. In return for this, it is largely viewed as a medical procedure, which means that you can obtain one through the NHS or through a private outpatient clinic. There are very few artificial restrictions (waiting times, forced ultrasounds, requirements for unnecessary surgical facilities in clinics, etc) imposed on women who want to obtain one. Women don’t have to run a gauntlet through violent terrorists and terrorist sympathizers to enter a facility. And, yes, NHS employees have to make sure the procedure is obtainable. If you are a supervisor of midwives, then midwives who are involved need to be supervised. You don’t get to exercise a veto on the procedure because of your own conscience.

    Again, this is what compromise looks like. You say that pro-choice people are the ones standing in the way of resolving this issue, but if a European type compromise was put on the table, with a limit on the procedure of 12-20 weeks and in return having all the impediments to obtaining an abortion removed (to include access to public funding and insurance) I posit that it is the pro-life side who would be the obstacle to this.

  5. Nate says:
    February 10, 2018 at 9:44 am

    England has been in a long, slow moral death spiral for over 500 years. The idea that the Tories would ever defend a Christian principle is laughable. The Republican Party has become nearly as bad. Both serve Mammon, as does, of course, their political opponents.

  6. DRZ says:
    February 10, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Augusto Del Noce, in “The Ascendance of Eroticism,” after drawing a connection between an ideology of eroticism and wide-spread outbreaks of addiction (in 1970, but it seems pertinent today):

    “This leads to three very important conclusions:

    1. The question of eroticism is first of all metaphysical. Only a restoration of what for brevity I will call ‘classical metaphysics’ (i.e., primacy of the sacred) can truly dismantle the framework of judgments that make up eroticism.

    2. Politically, eroticism is linked with ‘democracy devoid of the sacred,’ which today {1970!} has manifested as never before. The manifestation of this type of democracy {called elsewhere ‘technocracy’ by ADN} has been helped … by the Christian Democratic parties* …{and} was facilitated by the new Modernists, for whom speaking to ‘today’s man’ means recognizing the profanity of the world.

    3. Any ‘dialogue’ with the advocates of sexual liberalazation is perfectly useless, simply because they start by denying a priori the metaphysics that is the source of what they regard as ‘repressive’ morality.”

    *the reminders that “Britain has a Tory government” are significant here. Any electable party is basically a part of what ADN calls “technocracy,” similar to what Neil Postman termed “Technopoly,” which is based on the slow destruction of the sacred.

    I wasn’t fully convinced by my reading earlier this year of The Benedict Option. I’ll have to give it a re-read.

  7. Lise M. Nielsen says:
    February 10, 2018 at 9:46 am

    In Denmark exemption from participation in abortions is enshrined in the Health Act
    Section 102: Doctors, nurses, midwives, nurses and social and healthcare assistants for whom it is contrary to their ethical or religious beliefs to undertake or contribute to abortion or fetal reduction shall be exempted upon request. The same applies to persons undergoing training for one of the professions mentioned.
    Very few healthcare proffessionels ask for extemption. This migth be due to the fact, that very few in Denmark are religious and the fact that in Denmark women can only have abortions on request up to 12 weeks. After this period abortion will only be granted due to health concerns.
    However, in Denmark it would be difficult to be a gynecologista without participating in abortions.

  8. Stephen J. says:
    February 10, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Could one argue that the “state” of Britain today and other “democracies” can thank the “mother of Parliaments” for our “new freedoms.”? More info at links below,
    ————————————————

    “Most significantly, the philosophical basis on which the Wolfenden recommendations relied–that private morality or immorality should not be the law’s business–has proved to be enormously important in sex law reform in the United States, Canada, and other places. Indeed, the Wolfenden report directly influenced the American Bar Association’s Model Penal Code, which repealed sodomy laws and which was adopted first by Illinois in 1961, and the 1969 decision by Canada to decriminalize homosexual relations among consenting adults in private.”
    Wolfenden Report
    by Claude J. Summers
    http://www.glbtqarchive.com/ssh/wolfenden_report_S.pdf
    ————————————————–
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wolfenden_report
    http://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/cabinetpapers/themes/before-after-wolfenden-report.htm
    http://www.historyandpolicy.org/policy-papers/papers/wolfenden-and-beyond-the-remaking-of-homosexual-history

  9. ChiDoc says:
    February 10, 2018 at 9:53 am

    I practice in the US, not the UK, but it is stories like this that make me glad I’ve hitched my wagon to a large Catholic medical group. There are better-run medical groups out there. But at best, those groups would refuse to defend me, and at worst, they might actively oppose me, when I decline to prescribe the abortion pill or recommend against gender reassignment surgery.

    I fear this won’t hold forever. The larger my medical group gets, the less Catholic it seems to act, and the more pressure our reprobate politicians bring to “keep up with modern attitudes.” For the moment, though, it’s the best way I have to practice medicine and remain faithful.

  10. Beowulf says:
    February 10, 2018 at 9:59 am

    As the Sexual Revolution enters its golden years, abortion emerges as less of a right and more of a state dogma. I think this should be a wake-up call for liberal Christians in America who support abortion rights out of guilt about saying abortion is wrong. They are deceiving themselves if they think this is merely about preserving individual rights and tolerating other people with a weaker conscience.

    This is not tolerant, this is not about a woman’s right to choose. We have to pay attention to how the logic of liberalism unfolds when it has power, not merely its rhetoric. Maybe most liberals think of themselves as merely wanting to protect a woman’s right to choose. But look what happens. Maybe at the first logical moment, the idea is “How do we know the fetus is human with moral standing? How do we know abortion is wrong?” and this yields a moral skeptical claim like “We can’t know abortion is wrong, so we cannot treat it as wrong.”

    But the moment of moral skepticism does not last. Soon, it yields, “It is wrong to treat abortion as wrong.” From there, it is a very short trip to “People who go around saying it is wrong must be punished”. And what looked like moral skepticism at the beginning, merely giving permission because of a lack of moral knowledge, becomes a high-handed authoritarian morality that seeks out dissenters and crushes them.

    Apparently abortion is not the only state dogma, LGBT is also part of it–#metoo That this is about enforcing public dogma and not about preserving individual rights should be obvious by now.

    Otherwise, why is there this relentless drive to erase anything of traditional sexual morality? Weren’t we told that gay marriage was merely about allowing gays and lesbians to live their own lives with the same legal privileges as everyone else? Weren’t we told this was about giving gays and lesbians privacy? That this movement was not about shoving LGBT down our throats in public, but that once gays and lesbians had the same rights as everyone else, they would melt back into their own lives and go about them?

    That may have been what was sold, but it is not what we got. Antagonism towards traditional sexuality on the part of the Left was doing much of the work. The Left can speak in the terms of individual rights and deceive us or cause us to second-guess our convictions, but it is too late in the day to take that language at face-value anymore.

    Perhaps many liberals did think this was merely about individual rights for gays and lesbians, but if so, they were deceived. We judge a tree by its fruit. The fruit is not greater individual rights in society, but fewer. The fruit is sexual revolution and an attack on those who would raise their children to participate in marriage in the traditional way.

  11. Mungling says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:06 am

    In Ontario Canada, (primarily) Christian doctors are going through something similar. Recently, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) has changed their regulations to that doctors have to make an “effective” referral for procedures like physician assisted suicide and abortion. Essentially, this means that while doctors will not be required to directly perform these procedures, they are required to help patients obtain these “services” upon request. The result that if you’re a Christian doctor and a patient asks you to kill them, and they qualify, and then you have to do just that. To be clear, no one is forcing Christian doctors to directly perform this procedure, but they are required to actively assist the patient in finding someone who will.

    Now at first blush, this might seem like a reasonable compromise. After all, these procedures are no publicly funded “services”, and so the public as the right to obtain them. Closer inspection, however, makes it clear that this is completely unnecessary. Take physician assisted suicide. It would be very easy to put a publicly available list of doctors willing to engage in physician assisted suicide. Patients could seek out these services, those physicians could find them, and objectors could sit this one out. Trust me when I say that doctors will keep plenty busy without having to do this. Easy solution, and done to good effect in other provinces.

    People will of course object: “What if I’m in some sort of village where no such doctor exists”? The problem is that up until two years ago, and in other provinces, there was no requirement for an effect referral and to the best of my knowledge know patient has ever found themselves unable to acquire the services they wanted. I am fairly certain of this because if such a thing happened, it would have been trumpeted from the rooftops as an example of those EVIL Christian fanatics making their patients suffer. Ultimately this scare scenario apparently hasn’t happened in modern Canadian history, it is extremely unlikely, and in the event it does occur it shouldn’t be difficult to find a way of reasonably accommodating both the patient and the doctor (telemedicine with a sympathetic physician, locum doctors, etc.)

    And so, at the end of the day the government is forcing physicians to cooperate with physician assisted suicide or abortion despite any objections they might have. Despite the presence of easily available and effective alternatives, neither the government nor the CPSO sees the need to protect the conscience rights of their doctors. One wonders: if both organizations refuse to make simple and effective accommodations for differences in morality, what’s the point of their much vaunted tolerance and inclusion.

    I personally worked for years to make my way into medicine, after successfully getting accepting into medicine I chose a different career path because I suspect that medicine will simply be too hostile to believing doctors. I have many friends who are either much braver or optimistic than I (probably both). I wish them luck.

  12. Ragged Clown says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:10 am

    I’d like to echo and enlarge on Jay’s comment above that the culture war is different in the UK and how the lessons learned on one side of the Atlantic don’t necessarily apply on the other.

    Well, abortion is mostly a settled issue in the UK and it was a result of just such a compromise being hammered out.

    It’s worth also noting that culture war issues like abortion and capital punishment are usually decided by a free vote in the House of Commons not by party-line votes. This helps prevents them from becoming banners to be waved in the culture war.

    Reasoned debate on difficult moral issues is so much less likely when those issues are hitched to the bandwagon of tribal politics the way they are in the US. Both the previous leader of the LibDems and probably the next leader of the Conservatives are adamantly against abortion.

    The 1966 Abortion Act that made abortion legal in the UK was introduced by a private member (that is, not sponsored by the government). Here’s David Steel (another former leader of the Liberal party) on the 50th anniversary of his bill:

    The rate of abortion in Britain is slightly lower than in Catholic France, Spain and Italy, and substantially lower than it is in the US where the subject is much more of a hot potato.

    Jay again:

    British politics are split more on class and economic lines than social issues.

    Opinions about abortion, capital punishment, same-sex marriage, Brexit and a whole host of other issues criss-cross party lines. I prefer it that way.

    Another difference is that parliament is supreme in England and laws (with rare exceptions) are not subject to judicial review. The resolution, if there is one, to whether there should be a conscientious objector exclusion for people who work in departments that provide abortions will be found in parliament, not in the courts. That’s as it should be and it’s what Americans of all political stripes say they want too.

  13. RR says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:27 am

    quote: “And, yes, NHS employees have to make sure the procedure is obtainable. If you are a supervisor of midwives, then midwives who are involved need to be supervised. You don’t get to exercise a veto on the procedure because of your own conscience.”

    An abortion is just “a medical procedure” in the same way that an capital punishment is just “carrying out a court order.” If a midwife or other medical personal should be forced to participate in an abortion against their conscience, then why shouldn’t prison guards in states that have capital punishment be forced to participate in executions? While I realize the political situation in Britain is different, not allow conscience exceptions for issues such as abortion and assisted suicide is utterly appalling, oppressive and anti-liberal. And it is the opposite of “pro-choice.” And it isn’t as if there are a lack of people who will participate in things such as abortion and assisted suicide either.

  14. Marie says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:30 am

    “Women don’t have to run a gauntlet through violent terrorists and terrorist sympathizers to enter a facility.“

    “Terrorist sympathizers.”
    Nice. I was listening until you showed your hand.

    Personally I think taking these cases to court is a bad idea. I sympathize very much with the midwives’ plight, but taking their case to court risks other physicians and midwives, whose views are being tolerated and kindly accomodated in their hospitals by colleagues, losing their jobs, too. It’s better to keep it case-by-case instead of bringing it to national attention.

    Which is why I’m not super excited about national anti-abortion activists who can sometimes undermine the very hard, long-term work of local care centers and community activists who know their city and government and fellow citizens

  15. Chris says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:38 am

    “Two women would like to have a baby together, and the doctor recommends they use In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF)”.
    Funny, in their effort to make LGBTs comfortable, this elitist, eurocentric, Shinola question alienates most of the world’s population, many of whom are just hoping not to die from government ineptitude or malaria.

  16. KevinS says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Jay writes, “Again, this is what compromise looks like. You say that pro-choice people are the ones standing in the way of resolving this issue, but if a European type compromise was put on the table, with a limit on the procedure of 12-20 weeks and in return having all the impediments to obtaining an abortion removed (to include access to public funding and insurance) I posit that it is the pro-life side who would be the obstacle to this.”

    Thank you for this. Rod thinks the pro-choice side is extreme (and he may be right)…but his side is also extreme (which I have never seen him admit). His side wants all abortions illegal (except maybe those extremely rare abortions to save the life of the mother). If they cannot get that, they are prepared to impose all sort of barriers and conditions that they impose on no other medical procedures (e.g., “safety” regulations on abortion clinics that do not apply to any other out-patient surgical facilities). Neither side is “moderate” if this entails a compromised position on abortion.

    As to religious liberty in Britain, we should remember that European societies have never really had the same separation of church and state (and the religious liberty that should entail) that we do here. Many European countries still have state churches (it’s not called the Church of England for no reason) and provide tax money to support them (even in highly secular Scandinavia).

    In the case of the midwife, I think she should be able to opt on religious liberty grounds. Here I agree with Rod. I am sympathetic to religious liberty claims. But I also want to know the limits of those claims. For example, can someone in the NHS refuse to treat people who acquire STDs as a result of homosexual/extramarital sex because they view such behavior as immoral? Can they refuse to even provide information on contraception? If involvement in abortion is a near unique religious exemption because it involves what some consider murder, I am on board. If it reflects a broad license to refuse to perform a whole range activities based on any assertion of religious conscience, I have problem (particularly in public as opposed to private institutions).

  17. Pseudonym says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:52 am

    @Jay

    It’s a useful reminder of the intellectual honesty of pro-abortionists when I see them refer to a little group of friends from my parish praying the rosary on a public sidewalk for the conversion and salvation of all those entangled in the tragic business of abortion as a gauntlet of terrorists to be run.

    Although, being a fair-minded person, I’m sure you would concede that most of us are merely terrorist sympathizers. Presumably the terrorist with whom we have sympathy is God.

  18. Rob G says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Meanwhile, at the BBC:

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b09rcvrb

    My UK friend who sent this said, “And they laughed when we talked about slippery slopes.”

  19. Gromaticus says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:59 am

    127 out of 268 Tory MP’s voted for SSM in 2013. My perception of the Tories from this side of the pond is that they are the political party of Barclays, HSBC, and Lloyd as opposed to th party of social conservatism.

    In other words: You keep saying Tory government; I’m not sure it means what you think it means.

  20. Trimalchio says:
    February 10, 2018 at 11:06 am

    There is really no equivalent in the UK to the US ‘culture wars’. There is a broad consensus as to your hot button issues — abortion, SSM. Religious belief is regarded as essentially private and it is thought inappropriate to apply it to the political realm, concerned as that is with the purely secular needs of the population as a whole.
    As for your examples, I agree that the midwife could possibly have been dealt with a little less heavy-handedly; however, if a condition for being a midwife is involvement in the legal medical procedure of abortion, then that is what it is. The precedent of carving out religious exceptions in the job market opens precisely the can of worms in which the US is currently embroiled. The UK essentially relies on self-policing — if you’re Jewish, don’t take a job as a pork butcher.
    Re the education thing — since SSM and transgenderism exist in society, it seems sensible for children to be taught about them.
    And to echo the poster above, both main US political parties are far to the right of any UK party. (Hence one’s incredulous hilarity at all the ‘Obama’s a Communist’ stuff.) Bernie Sanders would be far too right-wing to get into Corbyn’s shadow cabinet.

  21. Stephen J. says:
    February 10, 2018 at 11:10 am

    I believe it is time to ask hard questions about the hold certain minority groups appear to have on many politicians, “The law,” and society at large. The saying: “There is nothing politically right that is morally wrong” by Daniel O’Connell was a truism.

    Now it has become anything that is morally wrong is politically right. I believe we are drowning in manufactured filth that needs to be fumigated.

  22. Autreck says:
    February 10, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Globally, political conservatism does not mean what many think it means.

    So May’s government is pushing forward with the religion of inclusivity, Australia’s conservative Prime Minister is on record favoring same-sex marriage, and I dare anyone to find a Republican who isn’t 20 points up in the most recent poll, who will go on record as saying “homosexuality is wrong”.

    These are examples in just three countries, but they point the way.

    I repeat: politically conservatism doesn’t mean what it used to. For the next generation, things like same-sex marriage will be what they are conserving.

    Also: isn’t interesting how no-one ever explains why conservative politicians change their minds on these issues? Is it just pragmatic, politically? Are they cynically going after votes? Is any of it sincere?

    Does May really need the 5-17 demographic when she heads to the next election? It’s overkill and I’d like to know why for once.

  23. Jay says:
    February 10, 2018 at 11:13 am

    “Terrorist sympathizers.”
    Nice. I was listening until you showed your hand.

    Pobrecito. I’m sorry that reality hurts your feelings. But what, exactly, do you define as terrorism? Different people have different definitions, but I define it as “attempting to achieve results through violence and coercion that one can’t obtain through the democratic political process.” If we accept that definition then the campaign of assassination of providers, threatening the same, bombings, arsons, and, yes, forcing people to run a gauntlet through violent protestors to gain access to clinics is indeed “terrorism.” Sorry it bothers you to call it what it is.

    Nevertheless, my point stands. Whether you accept what it is or not, any compromise will involve it being stopped.

  24. Hector_St_Clare says:
    February 10, 2018 at 11:20 am

    British politics are split more on class and economic lines than social issues.

    This used to be the case at least before 1990 (soft-socialist Labour vs. conservative Tories). It’s no longer the case (see the 2015 Yougov poll of British voters which found that the major dividing lines and the major factors predicting where a voter ends up, are cultural rather than economic).

    The key point though is that “cultural issues” in Britain involve different issues than in the United States. The culture wars in Britain revolve primarily around immigration and to a lesser extent law and order issues, they don’t revolve around abortion and gay sex.

  25. KyleW says:
    February 10, 2018 at 11:24 am

    “I have a problem with the expression of religious conservatism because I think often it can be anti-equalities.” Drop the weasel-words “often” and “can” and this statement would have been at home in many a historical Politburo anxious to quash resistance to the party line. Even “expression” of religious conservatism is a thing to be culled now? How chilling.

  26. Ben H says:
    February 10, 2018 at 11:35 am

    The theorists of the sexual revolution had the idea that it was mostly women who got in the way, because women bear the greater consequences of the sexual act and of course are less obsessed with it than men are. The way they figured out how to break down women’s resistance to their schemes was to encourage peer pressure so women would act against their interest and give in to this “liberation.”

    Sex ed has always been part of this peer pressure scheme, always. You talk about sex (which is naturally interesting to people obviously) in an atmosphere of mandatory non-judgmentalism. Pretending to be objective when the listeners will take it in a subjective manner. Sexual messages in pop culture are another part of this.

    It’s not a coincidence. Breaking down barriers, destroying society, is the goal. These people pushing sex ed are evil revolutionaries. As noted by other commentators a couple of days ago, the Ontario, Canada sex ed program for children was designed by a guy who was convicted of enjoying child molesting videos. That’s who these people are.

  27. James P says:
    February 10, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Where are the millions of British Muslim voices in all of this? Don’t they find it abhorrent? Are they just biding their time, waiting for Britain to degenerate to the point where they can take it and impose their own brand of order? I interpret the silence as playing a long strategic game that they are sure they can win, and they are probably right.

  28. Phillip says:
    February 10, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Hi Jay,

    Just curious, how much slavery would you be willing to compromise on?

  29. sjb says:
    February 10, 2018 at 11:39 am

    RD: “Readers, this is coming here. Don’t you doubt it at all.”

    As I see it, it is already here and it has been incubating in its strongholds for decades. It has become embedded in many institutions (government, education, corporations, sports, news and social media, liberal churches, etc.) across our nation and it’s tentacles continue to spread and increase in strength. It’s eruption during the RFRA legislation debacle in Indiana exposed how strong it had become and that it would not tolerate even mild curbs on its growth.

    It is presently at work choking out any remaining opposition no matter how reasonably or winsomely offered. It vehemently rejects facts, logic, and rational thought that might expose it for what it is. It reminds me of the movie Alien. It especially likes to feed on young children and seeks them out in order to sear their consciences and make them amenable to its sexual perversions and it’s gnostic, zombie religion and totalitarian governance.

    We are far from the end of its perverse demands. Since 2012, the surge of claims, under the gender ideology rubric, that pedophilia is one such “gender” or “orientation” and that the sufferers cannot help themselves because this is who they are – they are born this way. Backed by gender studies and other “scientific” findings, and walking upon the well-trodden path that led to the normalization of homosexual activity and now transgenderism, there are activists working to normalize sex between children and adults.

    One Trojan horse being used to help bring pederasty into the mainstream is a call to expand the LGBT alphabet soup to include heterosexuals within it – to make heterosexuals merely one more sexual orientation among many. Pederasty is waiting for its turn to be placed into this alphabet soup. NAMBLA has been openly working towards this kind of acceptance since the 1970s. Did you know somewhere between 7-9 states have made it illegal for counseling adults and children to shed unwanted homosexual desires and/or transsexual dysphoria? It’s a one-way street to perversion with all avenues of escaped being increasingly blocked.

    More impossibility is on its way, but first transgenderism must be fully mainstreamed and enshrined into law. Who’d a thunk we’d all need to apologize to the Roman Catholic Church and it’s priests for being outraged at its pederasty?

  30. Adamant says:
    February 10, 2018 at 11:50 am

    “Women don’t have to run a gauntlet through violent terrorists and terrorist sympathizers to enter a facility.“

    Listening to speech you don’t like is ‘terrorism’ only in the minds of fanatics who fantasize about bringing the full might and power of the state to bear on his opponents.

  31. Stephen J. says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    I believe Canada (a hockey loving nation of puck followers) has become infected by the “British” disease. I believe it’s in an awful puckin state, and its “leader” needs to be puckin benched. See links below for the state of the political game.
    January 11, 2018
    “What the Puck is happening in Canada?”

    I believe the people of Canada were subjected to a coverup in the highest echelons of power. A horrific crime was perpetrated on helpless innocent human lives and those that make the laws ignored these atrocities. This crime could be called. “The Slaughter, The Killings and the Coverup in Canada.” [4] And it was committed in, “Canada’s Charnel Houses.” [5]…
    [read more at link below]
    http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2018/01/what-puck-is-happening-in-canada.html

    October 23, 2017
    “The Country Where Anything Goes”

    There is a country where anything goes
    Where people march naked without any clothes
    The marchers are led by a number of politicians
    And police chiefs have participated–is that a “tradition”?

    At one time people marching naked were declared obscene
    Is “law and order” now in the dumpster or in a latrine?
    Politicians that march keep their clothes on
    They are “politically correct” and like to grovel and fawn

    The “leader” of the country calls all this “diversity”
    At one time marching naked would have been labelled perversity
    But when a country loses its morals, it starts to decay and rot
    Is this once-great country, now going downhill and to pot?…
    [read more at link below]
    http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2017/10/the-country-where-anything-goes.html

  32. Jay says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Hi Jay,

    Just curious, how much slavery would you be willing to compromise on?

    Exactly none. And fine, adopt whatever maximalist position you want. Just don’t mouth intellectually dishonest platitudes about the pro-choice side being the one rigidly unwilling to compromise.

  33. Ain’t Ben says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    I once worked – briefly – for a construction company whose owner instructed me to do a repair job (of the company’s own shoddy work) in a very substandard way to save a buck. If I had done it, it would have held for maybe a couple years, likely doing significant damage to the client’s property before failing completely and leaving the client totally screwed. But it’d hold for the workmanship warranty period, which was all the boss cared about.

    I told the boss I’d do it the right way or would not be involved in the process at all. He told me take the rest of the day off, but he’d put me on the next job. After a restless night, I got up the next morning and called him to say I couldn’t work the next job either, because his practices were consistently poor and this situation was going to happen again. I would not be party to screwing over clients.

    I needed the work, but I needed to live by and honor my values even more. So I suffered The consequences. Was unemployed for several weeks, burned through my meager savings, had to find a new job at lower pay and start climbing the ladder from the bottom rungs again.

    At no point in this painful and incredibly demoralizing situation did I expect that I could keep refusing to do things my employer’s way and also keep my job (I expected to be fired on the spot, and suspect the offer of future work was just a weasel’s lie). It had become clear that I could compromise my ethical standards or I could leave.

    There is no right – nor should there be – to have a job that you refuse to do, no matter what your reasons are. Indeed, the fundamental value of ethics and integrity is intrinsically bound up in the fact that they are, in difficult moments, dearly bought. They have a cost, and the possessor is the one who must pay it.

    To demand for a right to keep one’s ethics clean by exempting oneself from the requirements of a job is merely an attempt to evade or pass on the genuine cost of maintaining one’s ethical integrity. It’s an absurdity, given that the cost is precisely why integrity has value. It gives only the appearance of ethical integrity.

    This is not to say that accomodations can’t be made that satisfy both parties. Indeed, they often should be and are made. But an accomodation or special exemption that is forced onto the employer is unethical. If, at the outset, you can’t do the job, that must be disclosed and accomodations negotiated. And if you evolve in such a way that you can no longer do the job in good conscience, it is not the employer who should pay the cost for your newfound ethics. You must, else they are no ethics at all.

  34. Al Bundy says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Isidore the Farmer says:

    “This is why I support both the Dreher BenOp element and the Vox Day element. The world needs both monks willing to build a refuge and knights willing to fight.”

    This is a good point. Conservatives should be careful not to alienate their more pugnacious allies on the alt-Right in the name of being “respectable.” By now, it is clear that the careerists at NRO and the disembodied heads at First Things aren’t going to put up much of a fight.
    Of course, many will say that the nasty polemics of the alt-Right are un-Christian. But those people have clearly never read the writings of the early church fathers.

  35. DEC01 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    “Re the education thing — since SSM and transgenderism exist in society, it seems sensible for children to be taught about them.”

    Not really, both are fringe issues (with respect to the population as a whole) that have no educational value. Many things that “exist” never need to be “taught” to children. More so, you conveniently ignore what is to be taught about them…that they should be celebrated, that both are positive goods. That is indoctrination plain and simple.

    Does anyone know how the state will handle parents who resist this sex ed mandate?
    This, as a parent of a 1 year old, concerns me. I may live in a red state, but it is probably only a matter of time before this same type of sex Ed mandate is enforced here too…and if it does it likely will be just in time for my kid to go to school.

  36. Aaron says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    You make the point several times that we have a Tory government. What does that have to do with anything?

  37. Udo Wald says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Apropos “compromise: it used to be that half a loaf was better than no food at all. Now half a loaf is better than a whole loaf. G K Chesterton.

  38. a commenter says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26838273

    “Yes we can! Successful examples of disallowing ‘conscientious objection’ in reproductive health care.”
    a quote:
    “Reproductive health care is the only field in medicine where health care professionals (HCPs) are allowed to limit a patient’s access to a legal medical treatment – usually abortion or contraception - by citing their ‘freedom of conscience.’ However, the authors’ position is that ‘conscientious objection’ (‘CO’) in reproductive health care should be called dishonourable disobedience because it violates medical ethics and the right to lawful health care, and should therefore be disallowed. ”

    This is just one of many papers arguing this point in the medical literature, by the way. Essentially what this means is that as long as abortion is legal, its very legality (divorced from its morality) will be used as an excuse to force medical professionals to participate as the price of being in the profession. That is, absolutely the ONLY way to protect medical professionals from being forced to participate in this form of killing innocent others, is to make abortion totally and completely illegal.

    So all of you people whining that it’s the meany conservatives who are preventing “compromise” on abortion are simply being disingenuous.

  39. Northmoor says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    What James P said. Does Britain’s Muslim community force an epic battle of oppression hierarchies now, or do they bide their time until the sharia tipping point is reached? I’m not thrilled about any of this either, but it really looks bad for you Christian types however this plays out. From an outsider’s viewpoint, there looks to be a lot of rot among all the traditional Western Christian elites, Catholic and Protestant, and a lot of willingness among the rank and file (your above example notwithstanding) to sacrifice at the altars of the officially-approved gods. Speaking of which, there have been a lot of analogies flying around lately about which period in the Roman Republic or Empire this is all most like. I suggest we need to go back a mite further: very soon, the few real Christians left are going to be like the tiny, burrowing mammals at the zenith of the dinosaur’s age.

  40. Sid_finster says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    The funny part is when conservatives object to Muslim immigration, when those same Muslims are by anarge less friendly to abortion and SSM than Catholics.

    It would be interesting what the reaction would be if the midwife were a Muslimah.

  41. bob says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    500 years of the “Church of England” has led here. It is completely in concert with the government teaching exactly what it is told. They even have fake royalty to endorse every move they make. The cooperation of “church” and state is as poisonous as ever. Everywhere people speak English that body has degraded the morals of people. At least it is shrinking fast.

    [NFR: The Windsors are “fake royalty”? Really? And I hate to tell you this, but these same morals are to be found in countries that aren’t even Anglican. Please avoid looking at the Northern European Protestant lands, and many Catholic countries, if you wish to preserve your prejudices. — RD]

  42. creekmama says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Jay,

    Funny. Whenever I pass by the Planned Parenthood on my way through downtown Raleigh, nary a soul is outside. But maybe the terrorists are wearing their invisibility cloaks.

  43. James says:
    February 10, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    “What Benedict Option strategies are realistically open to you regarding the education of your children?” = Homeschooling. I don’t know how this works in the US, but creating ‘informal’ homeschool networks (with ‘voluntary’ teachers or what have you) is probably now the only to ensure that children are not indoctrinated from their very first years.

    “For that matter, how do you regard the vocational field (that is, jobs) as believing Christians? Are there fields that you know are closed off to you as believers?” = Medicine has gone, politics is open only to those with skin thicker than a rhino’s and a faith as hard as diamond. Sadly, that excludes, myself included! Teaching is going fast, with the number of teachers abandoning the profession at record highs. Come to think of it, almost any public-sector job (and not just limited to state-funded) is out of bounds to orthodox Christians.

    “Are there professions you would discourage your children from pursuing, as a matter of faith?” = see above. My (future) children’s souls are more important than their career. I appreciate that’s easier to say before they (God willing) actually arrive, but I hate the idea of them having to choose active harassment or worse simply for financial or professional reasons. Evangelisation or ministry is different though.

    “What counsel can you give us here in the US?” = stop thinking you run a different race to the rest of us. But don’t give up either: I am living in France, and the young Catholics I know and am proud to mix with really are as Rod mentioned in an earlier blog (which I’m a bit too lazy to go and dig out! Sorry!).

