Oh for pity’s sake, really, Joe Barton?!:

U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis, released a statement on Wednesday apologizing for a graphic nude photo of him that circulated on social media earlier this week. “While separated from my second wife, prior to the divorce, I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women,” he said. “Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended. I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down.” It is still unclear how the photo got onto social media, who put it there, or whether its posting would constitute revenge porn, which is illegal under Texas law.

Says a Texas Republican voter in a note to me:

Let it sink in: this is an adult man who sent nude photos via social media, and says he should have used “better judgment”? WTF? He should be ashamed of himself and slink away in a corner and weep for dishonoring the memory of his deceased parents. Rod, are there no more adults?

Well, I’ve seen the image, and can never unsee it. It’s not so much that it’s gross — though it is — as it is pathetic. This guy is a grampa with a belly that looks like the world’s biggest pork soup dumpling. He has four children and five grandchildren. He has a reputation as a stalwart, strongly conservative Texan. And still he behaves like this?! From JoeBarton.com:

Look, I don’t understand how anyone with the sense God gave gravel does something like this. But a 68-year-old grandfather and senior Republican politician who has run for years on a reputation of “conservative family values”? Joe Barton is a fool and a fraud. If he had a shred of dignity, he would resign and spend the rest of his life trying to restore himself in the eyes of his four children and five grandchildren.

The person who put this on Twitter claims to have video of Joe Barton pleasuring himself. She sent it to Infowars.com, which has it up.

My smarty-pants Texas Republican source says: