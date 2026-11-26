As the recent election blowout demonstrates, many Americans are upset with their political leaders, especially because of the wars and their consequences, such as high fuel costs, food inflation, and the like. Americans are becoming acutely aware there is a malign influence over the policies of our political elites which appear to be unconcerned about the needs of the citizens. An increasing number of people feel that, no matter who or what they vote for, nothing changes. This growing disconnect between the will of the voters and the policies pursued in Washington raises important questions about who exercises influence over our political leaders and how that influence is maintained.

Time has exposed a conspicuous pattern that there are people who experience extraordinary financial success due to special inside access and knowledge. Jeffrey Epstein appeared to have been a beneficiary of, and a conduit for special access to, an unusual degree of wealth and power. He and his associates also appear to have been involved in disgusting and illegal behavior which could have been and could still be used to blackmail powerful people.

The Epstein operation appeared to follow a pattern which mimicked the initiation process used by the criminal underworld. Street gangs and the Mafia often require an aspiring member to commit a felony to join. The gang could destroy the new member by revealing their felony to the authorities, thus assuring loyalty. Participation in the trafficking and abuse of under-age girls and boys is an easy hook to attract ambitious and powerful opportunists, who seek illicit pleasure while grasping for more influence, power, and wealth.

Those who appeared to be part of Epstein’s circle in America have largely avoided negative consequences for their disgusting and potentially illegal behavior, even though there are scores of victims who have been ignored by the authorities for decades. Epstein himself was the perfect example. Decades ago, prosecutors submitted evidence that he abused more than 30 girls. Yet Epstein, who was able to call on his influential friends in government and finance, went an astonishing length of time before even being charged. And unsurprisingly, the victims were kicked to the curb. These repulsive abuses are still unaddressed because the Justice Department has willfully hidden millions of files and refused to expose the perpetrators, while “accidentally” exposing a number of the victims.

With the recently submitted bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act II (H.R. 9694), Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Ro Khanna (D-CA), and others are seeking through legislation to neutralize the trickery the Department of Justice has been employing to block the release of the millions of files still withheld from the public.

The revelation of the remaining Epstein Files will hopefully provide us all a look at who is part of the ring of bad actors. This additional information should produce a clearer and better understanding of this grievous problem, and hopefully the tools and awareness to break the cycle of abuse and corruption.

After our recent and historic electoral rejection, both parties in Congress ignored the message and reelected the same bought-and-paid-for leadership, which has maintained the tired, out-of-touch policies. No matter what the electorate does, there appears to be a continuity of agenda that is rarely derailed. We end up continuing profligate spending on never-ending wars at the expense of America. Our families are suffering, our health care is not creating good outcomes for many, the middle class is rapidly unraveling, we have serious drug issues, our cities are decaying, schools are floundering, civil society is fraying, our manufacturing base is eroding, but unsurprisingly there are always many billions of dollars for our gold-plated military to pursue foreign wars. Most tragically, these wars fail to achieve their stated goals, nor do they provide any benefit for America. Not to mention all the American citizens killed and maimed (both physically and mentally) by these wars. Or the millions of innocent foreigners killed and violated.

It is time we start to expose these bad actors and their enablers in an effort to neutralize their dark influence. The people so far connected to Epstein can’t be the only ones. There are probably many more abusers and bad actors following the same model. It is time to expose them. What we have seen is a start, but the rest could be much worse, or the government wouldn’t have put so much effort into suppressing the information. Look at how much effort and money was leveraged to defeat Massie in his primary this past spring. Those implicated by the files are not casually concerned about their contents. The Epstein Class is terrified of the damage that could be caused by these revelations.

The American people deserve to understand the forces shaping their government’s decisions, particularly those involving war and peace. Whether Epstein's network exercised any influence over those decisions remains an unanswered question. Full disclosure, consistent with the protection of victims, is an essential step toward establishing the truth and restoring public confidence in our political institutions.