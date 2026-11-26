With direct talks between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine resuscitated, a seemingly new item is dominating the discussion. In previous rounds, media attention had focused narrowly on two items: 1) security guarantees for Ukraine, possibly including NATO membership, and 2) Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

But as the latest round opened in Abu Dhabi on November 10, Moscow made it clear that “one way or another, the settlement in Ukraine will be linked to a new security architecture on the European continent. These are two component parts, and neither can exist without the other,” in the words of the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Washington then signaled that the Americans were on the same page. The U.S. envoy Jared Kushner announced that discussions would include “the need for a broader European security architecture.” President Donald Trump told reporters that the agreement being negotiated would “involve all of Europe.”

Much of Europe reacted with apoplectic rage. Russia should not be rewarded for their aggression with a new sphere of influence, European leaders said. There is no need for a new security architecture in Europe, they insisted, as NATO already provides a European security architecture. The problem, they added, is that Russia took a hammer to European security. Kaja Kallas, the European Union high representative of foreign affairs and security policy, and António Costa, the European Council president, led the charge in this rhetorical campaign.

These European claims are wrong. NATO is not a European security architecture. Russia (and a host of other countries) are part of Europe, but not part of NATO. The U.S. (and Canada and most of Turkey) are in NATO, but not in Europe. NATO expansion after the Cold War moved the line that divided Europe further east, encompassing neighbors of Russia while excluding Russia. NATO’s eastward expansion laid a foundation not for security, but for conflict.

In a 2007 speech to the Munich Conference on Security Policy, Putin asked, “Against whom is this expansion intended?” NATO, he pointed out, is a military alliance. Old assurances that NATO was merely “defensive” died in 1999 with NATO’s new Strategic Concept. NATO’s heart had been the Article 5 pledge among members to defend against “an armed attack against one or more” of its members. The new strategic concept, for the first time, removed the defensive restriction, declaring that the arrangements “also enable NATO's forces to carry out non-Article 5 crisis response operations.”

It must also be pointed out that it was not Russia who first destroyed the security architecture and brought war to Europe. It was NATO, led by the U.S. under President Bill Clinton, with the 1999 bombing of Serbia without a UN Security Council resolution. It was NATO that first violated the sovereignty of a nation with its 38,000 bombing missions over Yugoslavia. After the Cold war, it was NATO that most flagrantly violated the territorial integrity of a European nation when it sliced Kosovo off of Yugoslavia.

Clinton had repeatedly assured Russia’s President Boris Yeltsin that NATO expansion was not aimed at Russia and was not a threat. Yet in attacking Yugoslavia, NATO bombed a historic Russian ally mere weeks after the accession of Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic in the first violation of NATO’s promise not to expand east. Russia is now guilty of violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a European nation, but it was not the first to do so in the post–Cold War period.

Not only should European leaders be more open to including discussion of a broader European security architecture in the Russia–Ukraine peace talks, they should not be acting shocked or surprised. Its inclusion has been the refrain, not just of Putin, but of every Russian leader since the close of the Soviet Union.

In December 2021, weeks before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin demanded negotiations on the broader security architecture, reminding the U.S. and NATO of their post–Cold War promise and their assurances under the NATO-Russia Founding Act. Moscow demanded that NATO had to “refrain from any further enlargement of NATO, including the accession of Ukraine” and that NATO “shall not deploy military forces and weaponry” on the territory of any country that joined NATO after the May 1997 signing of the NATO-Russia Founding Act.

It was not the first time Putin had called for a European security architecture that respected Russian concerns. Two decades ago, in his 2007 Munich speech, Putin stressed the need to “seriously think about the architecture of global security.” He insisted that “NATO expansion does not have any relation with… ensuring security in Europe. On the contrary, it represents a serious provocation.” He called on “responsible and independent partners” to “work together in constructing a fair and democratic world order that would ensure security and prosperity not only for a select few, but for all.”

Putin was not the first. At the close of the Cold War, Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, proposed a security architecture free from lines dividing Russia and the West. President George H.W. Bush seemingly supported the idea, but Clinton nevertheless deepened the divide and moved it further east. It was that missed opportunity that paved the road to the Ukraine War. As early as 1989, Gorbachev had spoken of the chance for “one Europe.” He declared Europe “our common home” and spoke of “Europe from the Atlantic to the Urals.” Gorbachev envisioned a European security architecture in which each country, including Russia, would be an equal partner, free from blocs and hegemons.

After Gorbachev, Yeltsin would pick up the mantle. At an explosive turning point in 1994, at a summit in Budapest, Yeltsin repeated Moscow’s rejection of NATO enlargement and warned that Ukraine must never be permitted to enter NATO. He warned of a coming “cold peace.” Arguing that Russia and NATO are “no longer adversaries” but “partners,” he said that a new security architecture must “not create new divisions, but promote European unity.”

The next year, a frustrated and angry Yeltsin would ask Clinton, “How do you think it looks to us if one bloc continues to exist while the Warsaw Pact has been abolished? It’s a new form of encirclement if the Cold War bloc expands right up to the borders of Russia.” He would then tell Clinton that, instead, “We need a new structure for pan-European security.”

In 2008, Russian leaders were still issuing the same pleas. In his Draft Treaty on European Security, President Dmitry Medvedev envisioned a pan-Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian security treaty in which no nation could strengthen its own security at the cost of another’s. He proposed a wider Article 5–like commitment, inviting all nations “from Vancouver to Vladivostok.”

European leaders have the right to reject a new, inclusive security architecture. But they are wrong to insist an adequate European security structure already exists, and they are wrong to pretend that it was Russia alone, or first, who undermined the post-Cold War order in Europe. And they are being disingenuous when they feign surprise that Moscow should now reiterate its longstanding demands for inclusive security. If a lasting peace is to come to Europe, then the architecture of its security will need to include all of Europe.