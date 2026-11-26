It is unfortunate but undeniable that there are no great Thanksgiving movies. Alone among our great national celebrations, Turkey Day is bereft of an adequate cinematic accompaniment. (Yes, I’m aware of the horribly unfunny and overrated Planes, Trains and Automobiles.)

In view of this lack, I decided this year to experiment a little, ultimately landing on Cromwell, the 1970 epic featuring Richard Harris in the titular role and Alec Guinness as King Charles I. It’s a fun flick, even if it often departs from the historical record; the battle scenes are excellent, and Guinness gives a splendid portrayal of the high-minded yet sensitive Charles. And it’s seasonally appropriate, as black-frocked, buckle-hatted Puritans constitute the motive force behind the film’s action.

For our own Pilgrims were Puritans, as every schoolboy knows. Cromwell himself even contemplated emigrating to Massachusetts, and might have done so had his war gone differently.

But what, anyway, is (or was) a Puritan? H.L. Mencken famously defined the persuasion as “the haunting feeling that someone, somewhere, may be happy.” More soberly, though perhaps less accurately, they were reformed Protestants who first emerged in the Elizabethan era. They sought to purify of Romish influence that great, shambling compromise known as the Church of England—hence “Puritans”—and, despite the monolithic way in which we speak of them today, they were by no means homogeneous.

Those of their number who settled New England’s rocky shores, for example, were part of a “congregationalist” or “separatist” minority who held, contra most Puritans, that there should be no national church, instead entrusting autonomy to every individual congregation. (The majority of their coreligionists instead wanted a more organized state establishment, something like that of Presbyterian Scotland).

But all Puritans agreed on the basics. They opposed ritual and most hierarchy (bishops & co. had to go). They were Calvinist in theology, and tended to take the individual rather than the community as their unit of analysis. They wanted to abolish the saints and the many wonderful feast-days that still adorned the English calendar, replacing these with a relentless focus on the sabbath. They emphasized the reading of Scripture and preaching—which last was particularly alarming to conservative stalwarts. (“There should be more praying and less preaching,” the royalist Duke of Newcastle pronounced, “for much preaching breeds faction.”)

In class terms, they were for (and of) the rising, largely urban bourgeoisie, their worldview being peculiarly conducive to capitalist accumulation. Politically, they aligned with Parliament against the king. And although they sought the warrant of antiquity for their beliefs, professing to take their religion straight from the Bible and their insistence on parliamentary prerogative from the medieval and Anglo-Saxon past, they were in fact radical innovators.

The Puritans were the makers of England’s civil war, which used to be called by some the “Puritan Revolution,” and of that great democratic experiment which collapsed into regicide and dictatorship before it could really get going. Theirs was a doctrine, one historian tells us, “which gave men courage to fight tenaciously, if necessary alone. It supplied a superb morale.” From their revolution came—eventually—modern capitalism, the mass press, political liberalism, even the notion of civic consciousness. (Here I should note that, had I lived in those heady times, I would as a papist perforce have enlisted on the other side. But, fair-minded modern that I am, I can appreciate much of what they left us.)

It is a legacy that arguably includes the United States itself. In his magisterial Ideological Origins of the American Revolution, the late Bernard Bailyn adduced the “political and social theories of New England Puritanism” and the “radical social and political thought of the English Civil War” as two of our Revolution’s most important ideological wellsprings (the others being the republican literature of classical antiquity and Enlightenment philosophy).

This debt is illustrated by a wonderful episode that occurred during John Adams’ and Thomas Jefferson’s diplomatic missions in Europe—the former to the Court of St. James, the latter to Versailles—when the two Founders had an opportunity to tour the English countryside together. Among the stops were the battlefields of Edgehill and Worcester, where the forces of king and parliament had clashed nearly a century and a half before. As Adams relates:

Edgehill and Worcester were curious and interesting to us, as Scenes where Freemen had fought for their Rights. The People in the Neighbourhood, appeared so ignorant and careless at Worcester that I was provoked and asked, “And do Englishmen so soon forget the Ground where Liberty was fought for? Tell your Neighbours and your Children that this is holy Ground, much holier than that on which your Churches stand. All England should come in Pilgrimage to this Hill, once a Year.”

His Rotundity overdid it, perhaps, but a large measure of gratitude is clearly owed to the dour men who won those victories.

Nor should we forget their confreres on the other side of the Atlantic, who largely kept out of the fray. At the same time that the Roundheads were completing their final destruction of the Cavaliers, the early New Englander Thomas Shepard was writing his A Defence of the Answer, a now forgotten work that contains one of the most stirring and peculiarly American expressions of thankfulness ever penned. “What shall we say,” Shepard asked,

of the singular providence of God bringing so many shiploads of His people through so many dangers, as upon eagles’ wings, with so much safety from year to year? The fatherly care of our God in feeding and clothing so many in a wilderness, giving such healthfulness and great increase of posterity? What shall we say of the work itself of the kingdom of Christ? And in the form of a commonwealth erected in a wilderness, and in so few years brought to that state scarce the like can be seen in any of our English colonies in the richest places of this America after many more years standing? That the Lord hath carried the spirits of so many of His people through all their toilsome labor, wants, difficulties, losses, etc., with such a measure of cheerfulness and contention?

Happy Thanksgiving, all.