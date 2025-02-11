fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Witkoff Springs Free American Teacher Imprisoned in Russia

State of the Union: Marc Fogel’s release comes as the U.S. seeks negotiations to end the Ukraine War.
Trump with Putin in Helsinki
Credit: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
Joseph Addington
Feb 11, 2025 3:22 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The White House announced Tuesday that it had secured the release of Marc Fogel, an American international school teacher imprisoned in Russia for the possession of marijuana since 2021. Fogel’s release was negotiated by Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East.

Mike Walz, Trump’s national security advisor, said that the negotiation “serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine.” Trump promised during the 2024 presidential campaign to bring the Russo–Ukrainian War to a quick end.

Advertisement

Fogel’s family also released a statement, saying that they were “beyond grateful, relieved, and overwhelmed that after more than three years of detention, our father, husband, and son, Marc Fogel, is finally coming home.”

More like this

The Tragic Collapse of Ecuador

Joseph Addington February 11, 2025
The once-promising South American country is now a hellish playground for cartels and criminals.

The Threat Behind Trump’s Praise of McKinley & Roosevelt

Ted Snider February 11, 2025
The president says he wants to be peacemaker—but his heroes were warmongers.

The Art of the Gaza Deal

Jason Jones February 10, 2025
Trump can checkmate Netanyahu’s ethnic-cleansing gambit.
Advertisement
Advertisement