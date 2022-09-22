Why Does The NEA Want Kids To Learn Butthole-Licking?

I apologize for being gross, but it's necessary. You have to be shocked into recognizing the moral horror of what a part of the nation's largest teacher's union is doing. It is unspeakable, but we have to speak about it.

The most effective work that the irreplaceable Christopher Rufo does is simply to get documents from institutions, and post them in full to the web, so ordinary people can see what kind of corrupt, racist or otherwise depraved people run these institutions. His latest is from the LGBTQ+ caucus of the National Education Association (NEA), the country's largest teachers union, representing three million teachers nationwide.

Here is a link to Rufo's entire report.

Look at the sex ed webpage from that caucus.

Here's a link to the NEA-promoted video to help teachers learn how to teach sex to teens, titled:

Screenshots from the video:

More:

Dear heteronormies, "rimming" is the act of licking the bunghole of one's partner. Or, let the NEA-linked educational website explain it in detail:

This poor guy is sad that he didn't make the roster -- as well he shouldn't have, because we talk about this all the time:

They don't make teachers like they used to, do they?

In case the video isn't sufficient, the NEA-recommended resource provides this handy handout:

There's more, says Rufo:

Next, the guidebook instructs readers on "giving and/or receiving pain and humiliation for pleasure" and on "putting a fist or whole hand into a person's vagina or bum." pic.twitter.com/g9yFc11RE9 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 21, 2022

These. Are. Teachers.

And the ones promoting this are evil people. They just are: evil. And they want your kid's heart and mind.

This didn't start yesterday. This started as far back as the year 2000. I wrote about it in The Weekly Standard. A couple of angry parents went to a state-supported workshop for teenagers at which they were taught sexual "awareness". Excerpts:

Frustrated by official indifference, Whiteman secretly took his tape recorder along to the 10th annual conference of the Boston chapter of GLSEN, the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network, at Tufts University on March 25. GLSEN (pronounced "glisten") is a national organization whose purpose is to train teachers and students and develop programs to, in the words of its Boston chapter leader, "challenge the anti-gay, hetero-centric culture that still prevails in our schools." The state-sanctioned conference, which was open to the public but attended chiefly by students, administrators, and teachers, undercut the official GLSEN line -- that their work is aimed only at making schools safer by teaching tolerance and respect. The event, backed by the state's largest teachers' union, included such workshops as "Ask the Transsexuals," "Early Childhood Educators: How to Decide Whether to Come Out at Work or Not," "The Struggles and Triumphs of Including Homosexuality in a Middle School Curriculum" (with suggestions for including gay issues when teaching the Holocaust), "From Lesbos to Stonewall: Incorporating Sexuality into a World History Curriculum," and "Creating a Safe and Inclusive Community in Elementary Schools," in which the "Rationale for integrating glbt [gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender] issues in the early elementary years will be presented." Whiteman sat in on a "youth only, ages 14-21" workshop called "What They Didn't Tell You About Queer Sex & Sexuality in Health Class." If "they" didn't tell you about this stuff, it's probably because "they" worried they'd be sent to jail. The raucous session was led by Massachusetts Department of Education employees Margot Abels and Julie Netherland, and Michael Gaucher, an AIDS educator from the Massachusetts public health agency. Gaucher opened the session by asking the teens how they know whether or not they've had sex. Someone asked whether oral sex was really sex. "If that's not sex, then the number of times I've had sex has dramatically decreased, from a mountain to a valley, baby!" squealed Gaucher. He then coaxed a reluctant young participant to talk about which orifices need to be filled for sex to have occurred: "Don't be shy, honey, you can do it." Later, the three adults took written questions from the kids. One inquired about "fisting," a sex practice in which one inserts his hand and forearm into the rectum of his partner. The helpful and enthusiastic Gaucher demonstrated the proper hand position for this act. Abels described fisting as "an experience of letting somebody into your body that you want to be that close and intimate with," and praised it for putting one "into an exploratory mode." Gaucher urged the teens to consult their "really hip" Gay/Straight Alliance adviser for hints on how to come on to a potential sex partner. The trio went on to explain that lesbians could indeed experience sexual bliss through rubbing their clitorises together, and Gaucher told the kids that male ejaculate is rumored to taste "sweeter if people eat celery." On and on like this the session went.

How vanilla all that sounds today. You would have thought the public would be grateful to these two dads for telling the truth about how the state and its agents were colonizing the minds of kids with this filth. But no. The Boston media, the legal establishment, and even the state's Republican governor came down on them. More:

But will their expose ultimately make a difference? GLSEN/Boston boasts the most advanced programs of its kind in the nation. As goes Massachusetts, in time, so may go the rest of America. Camenker and Whiteman are on the front lines of a battle likely to spread to school districts from coast to coast, as the powerful GLSEN organization, with sponsorship money from American Airlines, Dockers Khakis, and Kodak, presses its radical agenda under the innocent-sounding guise of "safety," "human rights," and "suicide prevention." "That money goes down a rathole to fund gay clubs in schools, and gay rallies and conferences," fumes Camenker. "None of the people who get the money are legitimate suicide prevention groups. They're all these gay groups." GLSEN will be holding its annual leadership training conference next month in San Francisco, to be preceded by a two-day workshop teaching students and educators how to push the gay agenda in local schools -- even at the kindergarten level -- as a human rights issue. Books available from the GLSEN website include Queering Elementary Education and Preventing Prejudice, a collection of elementary-school lesson plans built around themes such as "What Is a Boy/Girl?" and "Freedom to Marry." Schools' surreptitiously introducing this material to students, says Whiteman, "puts kids at risk and puts parents completely out of the loop with the sexual identities of their children. The schools take this elitist attitude that they know best." The point of this activist drive, warns Camenker, is to desensitize children to gay sex at a very young age and counteract moral instruction to the contrary given by their parents and religious leaders. If you protest, he warns, be prepared to be stonewalled and sneered at by school officials, smeared in the press, and denounced as a hatemonger and a bigot by gay activists. Yet what choice is left to parents but to fight? "We're facing an incredible evil here. It chills you to the bone," says Camenker, an Orthodox Jew brought closer to his faith by this struggle. "The only way we're not going to get run over is if people wake up to what's happening to our children."

Well, these two brave dads lost. Now what was allowed in Boston twenty-two years ago is mainstream nationwide -- and today, much worse has been embraced by the nation's largest teachers union.

How far is too far? There is no such thing as too far for these sexual radicals, and the morally vacant allies they have among the corps of teachers, and in the media. Let it sink in: the National Education Association has produced materials encouraging school children to lick each other's buttholes for sexual pleasure. And worse!

It all started with the lie that GLSEN had to bring its message into schools to make them "safe" from bullying. Nobody likes bullying, and nobody wants to be seen as indifferent to bullying. So people who should have known better allowed GLSEN to come in. And now look.

This is supposedly about the dignity of gays, lesbians, bisexual, and transgendered people? Bull. It's about total degradation of the moral sense of minor children -- and the adults, who ought to be looking out for them, allowing it to happen. I bet not one parent in a thousand understands what this is really all about. They think that their kids are only going to be learning how to treat LGBT people with fairness and dignity. The fools. These radical sex activists should never, ever, ever have been allowed into the public schools. They ought to be driven out by angry parents who are tired of being gaslighted about "safety" and "inclusion" as code words meaning "we want your kids to become as perverse as we are."

When can we have a backlash? When is somebody going to ask NEA chief Becky Pringle, pictured above at this fall's NEA conference, why she thinks kids ought to learn about rimming and fisting and BDSM? And: when is the Republican Party going to make an issue of this filth?