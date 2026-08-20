Who’s in Worse Shape, Europe or the U.S.?

Someone I know once told me his main marital problem was that whenever he had a row with his wife, his parents would blame him, and his wife’s parents would blame him, so it was always unanimous: It was his fault.

That’s how I see the “Which Is Worse?” question comparing immigration in the United States and Europe. Americans see countless videos of thousands of Muslims marching through London and Paris, and say, Europe is finished. Shocked at the unassimilable cultures being dumped on them, Europeans imagine no one has ever suffered so much.

So it’s unanimous. The U.S. is lucky by comparison!

The consensus opinion could not be more wrong. Europe has only just begun its experiment with “multiculturalism.” The U.S. is so far along on this journey, it would be a miracle for the country to survive another half century in any recognizable form.

In addition to being screwed by the sizable group of Americans always clamoring for cheap labor, the U.S. is uniquely screwed by its geography, as pointed out by Harvard professor Samuel Huntington 20 years ago. We are one of the only developed countries to share a border with a third world country—and that border is 2,000 miles long, protected by a picket fence. Moreover, the income gap between Mexico and America is among the largest of any two contiguous countries in the world.

But why not cheer for the U.S. becoming another Mexico, as the Wall Street Journal does? Think of all that cheap labor!

For starters, Latin American culture is wildly different from ours, in terms of corruption, submission to authority, and its Catholicism, which reveres the poor and abhors “income inequality.” Practically the only prosperous and stable democracies in all of Latin America are Uruguay and Costa Rica, each less than 50 percent Catholic and both overwhelmingly white European (83 percent to 88 percent).

By the way, what was Mexico’s contribution to defeating the Nazi war machine; ridding the world of polio, smallpox, malaria and other dread diseases; and the invention of the airplane, nuclear power, oil rigging machinery and the personal computer?

Good luck to the rest of the world when the U.S. is Mexico-Norte.

Which is happening faster than you might think. By now, America has taken in about one-third of Mexico’s entire population. And that’s to say nothing of El Salvador, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and the other poverty-ridden countries to our south.

Since 1980, the Hispanic population in the U.S. has exploded from about 14 million to 71 million—or 21 percent of the population. Add in the other dissonant cultures from places like Africa and the Middle East, and America is less than a generation away from white Westerners becoming a minority.

But Europe is still Europe. The insane immigration regime they’ve imposed on themselves is like dropping Ted Bundy into a sorority house. A few girls will be slaughtered, but the sorority house will survive, as will most of the girls. America is more like the sorority house being moved to the inner city and turned into a flop house for meth addicts.

Today, Western Europe is 85 percent to 90 percent white—or “European.” The gigantic population shift in the last few decades is the equivalent of trading the demographics of Maine (89 percent white Western European) for those of Montana (83 percent white Western European). Even the UK is 82 percent white—or the demographics of Iowa (81 percent). The doomsday scenario is that, in a few years, Britain may have the demographics of North Dakota (80 percent).

Meanwhile, the U.S. is hanging on by a thread at 56 percent white Western European. As the U.S. barrels toward becoming another failed Latin American country, we haven’t exactly been immune from the downsides of mass Muslim immigration, either. America had 9/11, the shoe bomber, the Boston Marathon bombing, the San Bernardino mass murder, the Pulse nightclub mass murder, the New York City truck attack, the New Orleans truck attack, and the Salman Rushdie stabbing.

Diversity just keeps making us stronger and stronger.

Europeans spent decades taunting America for our staggering crime rates, but instead of asking themselves why that might be, they mocked our gun culture. (High crime rates couldn’t possibly be related to America’s diversity, because diversity is a strength.)

Thus, in the 1970s, a top official in the British police force boasted that Detroit had more murders than all of Great Britain that year. He attributed that city’s murder rate to the U.S. being “an armed society.” Yes, Detroit—55 percent Our Greatest Strength in 1975. It’s probably a good idea for English bobbies not to carry guns.

In fact, the rate at which white Americans commit murder is about the same as the murder rate in Belgium, Finland and Scotland. Simply excluding murders committed by African-Americans cuts the U.S. homicide rate in half—more than half since the Year of Our Floyd. Today, black people commit nearly 60 percent of all murders in America. Throw in Somalis, Hmong, Afghans, Mexicans and Venezuelans and you’ve got yourself a party.

But on and on Europeans went, sneering about America’s shoot-em-up gun culture, and demanding ever more gun restrictions in their own countries, to avoid such a horrible fate. Maybe now they’re beginning to see why we needed to be armed.

If only Europeans had been less afraid of guns, and more afraid of multiculturalism! Before you could say “Rotherham grooming gang,” third-worlders were pouring into Europe, raping the indigenous population’s women and girls, committing random bombings and murders, all while being ferociously protected by government bureaucrats and the media.

After 50 years of Europeans’ “searing condemnation of U.S. gun culture,” as The Atlantic put it, it’s rather satisfying to see them lose their minds about the newfound violence as their countries edge down from 90 percent white Western European to 85 percent white Western European. I don’t know why any country, including my own, would do this to itself. It’s like injecting yourself with Ebola. But at the risk of sounding slightly hostile, how do you like it, now, Europe?

COPYRIGHT 2026 ANN COULTER

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