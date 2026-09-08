Democratic Stupidities of America

A friend of mine, Hans-Hermann Hoppe, wrote a seminal book on democracy some time ago called Democracy: The God That Failed. It is revisionist in nature, and reaches the conclusion that monarchy is a lesser evil than democracy. After my take last week on the British monarchy, I might not be the right person to comment on his views, but I do have an excuse. I only mentioned the Brits’ monarchy, and not the ones that actually work: Japan, the Scandinavian countries, the Netherlands, and even Spain all have responsible constitutional monarchies that fulfill their duties almost to perfection. (Arab “royalty,” with the exception of Jordan’s Hashemite dynasty, is largely fictitious, made up of autocrats calling themselves royals.)

Democracy, on the other hand, has been under attack since time immemorial—Spartan monarchy versus Athenian democracy 2,500 years ago, and so on. Marxism, Communism, Leninism, Stalinism: All these isms are basically euphemisms for tyrannical dictatorships. The latest aberration is the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA for short), an absurd collection of self-promoting nobodies who attract lots of media attention. The fourth estate always does its best to publicize the worst, but from what I gather from the DSA’s own ravings, the group stands for everything that is un-American. The DSA’s conviction that the country is divided into oppressors and oppressed, just as it is in most African countries, is beyond the pale, as is doing away with the Senate and the Supreme Court in order to improve the lives of these so-called oppressed. Crazies like Hasan Piker and Abdul El-Sayed, with their insane communist schemes, including open borders and no prisons, are promoted by the lefty media, but voters should be alerted to these dangerous clowns.

All these radical ideas began after the French Revolution, during which seizing property and making it communal were viewed as democracy in action. Two-hundred fifty years later, a bunch of con artists want open borders in order to let the mobs come in, and plan to get rid of institutions that enforce the laws of this country in order to gain and remain in power. This would be fine if it took place in some distant African nation—as it does—but what amazes me is that people like Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Liz Warren, James Carville and Eric Holder support them. Like Captain Renault in Casablanca, I’m shocked, shocked.

Actually, these DSA clowns claim that America today is a woefully backward country, an unhappy place requiring immediate change. This is demagoguery at its best, the kind of bull Leninism and Communism sold to unaware folk 100 years ago. The irony is that foreign names are commonplace among DSA leaders, such as Darializa Avila Chevalier, Claire Valdez, Melat Kiros, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, even Zohran Mamdani. I hope no one assumes I’m a racist, not with a name like Taki, but whatever happened to Anglo-Saxon or European-sounding names? There is also Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who sounds like a descendant of the conquistadors and used to tend bar in the Bronx; she gets a pass because she’s also rather cute, but that’s it.

Convincing people they are marginalized, oppressed, and left behind is easy in Africa. In America it’s harder, but if you let enough people in who have no skills and less money, the task becomes easier. The notion that personal ambition and freedom of choice are the enemies of society is a socialist concept. The politics of envy prevail; state dependency and welfare, rather than self-reliance, dominate.

I see the whole problem starting long ago, when the right took a defensive position on behalf of wealth creation, whereas the left took up the godly pose of moral righteousness. The caricature, promoted by the movies, cartoons, and plays, not to mention the media, was that the left was kind and meant well, while the right was ruthless and amoral but good at wealth creation.

Even the trouble-making French genius Rousseau, whom Voltaire called a tramp who would like to see the rich robbed by the poor, did not go as far as the present DSA rabble. That was back in the 1750s. Today’s mob promises unrealizable dreams of prosperity, but as we all know, even if every penny of every millionaire, billionaire, and multinational corporation were taken away, it would suffice to keep things going for barely a few months. But Americans fed up with high prices might listen to doing away with rent, free healthcare, and student loan forgiveness. Fantastically empty promises and unimaginable lies work at times. This is why I’m worried.

The Donald’s unique combination of vanity and venality could open the door to revolution from the left, just as happened for the right back in 2016 and 2024. Lower-income voters in rural areas had been abandoned by the catastrophic Obama-Biden globalist regime. Today’s metropolitan middle classes feel threatened by inflation, AI, and wars against countries they can hardly pick out on a map. As a sophisticated Yankee recently told me, “I never thought I’d see Uncle Sam playing second fiddle to Israel.” I put it in cruder terms: “I never thought Uncle Sam would turn into an Israeli catamite.”