Walmart to Pay $100 Million in Driver Pay Settlement

Walmart has agreed to pay $100 million in a settlement surrounding allegations that it deceived delivery drivers about pay, per a Thursday Federal Trade Commission press release. The case was brought by the FTC and 11 states against Walmart.

The FTC alleges that Walmart, since 2021, made false claims to workers in its Spark delivery network. According to the FTC, the company misled drivers about how much they could make in base pay and tips.

“Labor markets cannot function efficiently without truthful and non-misleading information about earnings and other material terms,” stated the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection director, Christopher Mufarrige.

Walmart has stated that it will pay drivers affected by the allegedly deceptive conduct.