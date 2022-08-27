fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
View From Your Table

View From Your Table

Rome
View From Your Table
Aug 27, 2022 5:19 PM

I'm in Rome this weekend for a couple of meetings. Had lunch with a priest friend today, and then went out to see the ancient Basilica of San Clemente this afternoon. I believe it's the oldest church in Rome, with its crypt foundation having served for a time as a first-century Roman house church.

Here is a spring that fed the interior of the Roman house. It is still going after 2,000 years. Who were the early Christians who lived there, and drank from this? Their faith still flows through the world today:

Advertisement

There is also a preserved Mithraeum (religious hall where worshipers in the cult of Mithras celebrated their rites) in the crypt. You can also pray, as I did, before the tomb of St. Cyril, who, with St. Methodius, was an Apostle to the Slavs.

I also found a great gelato shop near the Forum and had the classic pistachio-hazelnut combo. Rome, man. The Italians are so good at gelato and pizza that it's a wonder anybody else even tries.

Comments

Become a Member today for a growing stake in the conservative movement.
Join here!
Join here
Giuseppe Scalas
Giuseppe Scalas
Tomato, mozzarella, olive oil, a leaf of basil and a whiff of oregano. A tiny pinch of salt if you really must. I could feed myself forever with just that.
It's the quality of the individual ingredients that make such a trivial preparation as a Caprese a reminder of Heaven.
schedule just now

More like this

More Views From Your Christmas Table

Rod Dreher December 28, 2021
Fortunately we Orthodox celebrate Christmas the old-fashioned way: feasting until Theophany (Epiphany). That means I can show you many more VFYTs you’ve sent…

View From Your Christmas Table

Rod Dreher December 24, 2021
Readers send in shots from holiday meals

View From Your Table

Rod Dreher May 22, 2021
Paris, St-Germain
Advertisement
Advertisement