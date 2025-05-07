Vance: Nuclear Deal Would ‘Reintegrate Iran into the Global Economy’

A new Iran nuclear deal “would reintegrate Iran into the global economy,” Vice President J.D. Vance said Wednesday. “That would be really good for the Iranian people but would result in the complete cessation of any chance they could get a nuclear weapon.”

Vance said the White House was fine with Iran maintaining civilian nuclear energy, but he criticized the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal for not having a strong enough enforcement and inspections regime.

The remarks came during a discussion at the Munich Leaders Conference in Washington, where the vice president discussed the Trump administration’s foreign policy.

Vance also addressed American efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine War. “The Russians are asking for a certain set of requirements, a certain set of concessions in order to end the conflict,” Vance said. “We think they’re asking for too much.” He argued that both the Ukrainians and the Russians have deep grievances that are preventing them from coming to an agreement that would be in the interests of both sides.

Still, Vance expressed some optimism that a settlement is possible. “We think that if cool heads prevail here, we can bring this thing to a durable peace that will be economically beneficial for both Ukrainians and the Russians and most importantly… will [stop] the destruction of human lives.”

Other topics the vice president addressed include America’s relationship with Europe, NATO-U.S. burden sharing, and China.