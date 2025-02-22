fbpx
Vance, Bannon Lead CPAC’s 2028 Straw Poll

State of the Union: The vice president was the overwhelming favorite.
JD Vance RNC Convention Speech
Credit: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Andrew Day
Feb 22, 2025 6:52 PM
Vice President J.D. Vance was the clear favorite in a 2028 Republican primary straw poll conducted Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, winning 61 percent of the vote. Vance, who spoke at the conference on Thursday, led the closest competitor by nearly 50 percent. 

Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former political strategist, came in second place with 12 percent. Bannon also spoke at the conference on Thursday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trailed with 7 percent of the vote, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Trump’s nominee for ambassador to the United Nations, each received 3 percent.

Earlier this month, Fox News host Bret Baier asked Trump whether Vance was his “successor, the Republican nominee in 2028.” The president demurred. “No, but he is very capable,” Trump said. “I think you have a lot of very capable people. So far, I think he is doing a fantastic job. It’s too early. We are just starting.”

