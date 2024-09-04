Ukrainian Foreign Minister Resigns In Cabinet Reshuffle

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba resigned Wednesday ahead of an anticipated cabinet reshuffle. Kuleba, who had served in the post since 2020, is a strong supporter of Ukrainian entrance into NATO and the European Union.

It currently seems likely that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will initiate a cabinet reshuffle in the coming days. David Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of Zelensky’s party, seemed to confirm the rumors of a shakeup in a post on Telegram. “As promised, a major government reshuffle is expected this week,” Arakhamia wrote. “More than 50% of the Cabinet of Ministers’ staff will be changed.”

“Tomorrow we will have a day of dismissals, and the day after tomorrow–a day of appointments,” Arakhamia added.

Earlier in the week, four other Ukrainian cabinet ministers resigned, including Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Olha Stefanishyna and Minister of Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin. Meanwhile, on the battlefield, Russia has continued to gain ground in the Donbas, while Ukraine has struggled in its offensive in Kursk.