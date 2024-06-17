In Burgenstock, Switzerland, 90 countries participated in a “peace summit” to end the Ukraine war. The [WHOSE?] aim was to present a “peace proposal” demanding the withdrawal of Russia from Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders as an “international consensus.”

In total, only 78 of the countries present signed a communique in favor of Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders. Of the countries present that refused to sign were Saudi Arabia, India, South Africa, Brazil, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and Mexico. China had boycotted the conference, drawing Zelensky’s accusation that the People’s Republic was “undermining” the conference. Russia was not invited.

Advertisement

Zelensky also used the occasion to attack the West for giving Ukraine insufficient aid. “Is it enough to win? No,” he said. “Is it late? Yes.”

The communique produced from the conference also included a demand that Ukraine’s “sovereignty” be respected so that the group may join NATO. As Russia has considered Ukrainian NATO membership to be a redline and claims five majority-Russian oblasts within Ukraine's pre-2014 borders for itself, it is unlikely that this deal stands any chance of success.