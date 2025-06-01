fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Ukraine Launches Massive Drone Attack on Russian Air Bases

State of the Union: The attack destroyed strategic bombers used for carrying nuclear weapons.
A batch of fibre optic controlled First Person View (FPV)
Credit: SOPA Images/Getty Images
Joseph Addington
Jun 1, 2025 5:27 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Ukrainian military drones launched early Sunday from concealed locations within Russian territory struck air bases throughout the country as far away as Irkutsk. The drones targeted Russian aircraft, including strategic bombers of the kind used to deploy cruise missiles and some that are part of Russia’s nuclear triad.

The attack was acknowledged by Ukraine’s domestic security agency, the SBU, which claimed that 117 drones targeted four Russian bases and damaged 41 aircraft. The operation, codenamed “Spider’s Web,” is one of the largest and most complicated of the war. Ukrainian agents drove trucks loaded with drones hidden inside cargo containers with false roofs to various locations throughout Russia. After the agents deposited the containers and departed, the roofs were opened remotely and the drones deployed to attack Russian air assets nearby.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the operation in a thread on X:

Today, a brilliant operation was carried out — on enemy territory, targeting only military objectives, specifically the equipment used to strike Ukraine. Russia suffered significant losses — entirely justified and deserved. The preparation took over a year and a half. Planning, organisation, every detail was perfectly executed. It can be said with confidence that this was an absolutely unique operation.

The attack comes while Ukraine and Russia are in the process of conducting peace talks in Istanbul, an effort championed by President Donald Trump but which has been slow to yield significant results. That process could now be in jeopardy, although Zelensky posted in his thread that Ukraine will continue to “try to achieve at least some progress on the path toward peace.” Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has not commented on the attack.

More like this

U.S. Presents Nuclear Proposal to Iran Amid Enrichment Concerns

Jude Russo Today, 5:04 PM Eastern
The White House’s deal came on the heels of IAEA reports that Iranian uranium enrichment levels have surged.

Hegseth Warns of Chinese Threats in Asia

Joseph Addington Today, 7:10 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The Secretary of Defense urged American allies to increase their defense spending.

Putin Is Stalling, but Trump Should Stay the Course in Ukraine

Andrew Day May 31, 2025
The U.S. president should keep walking a middle path between escalation and giving up.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today