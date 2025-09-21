UK Recognizes Palestinian State

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Sunday that his nation was formally recognizing the State of Palestine.

“The man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaches new depths,” Starmer said in a six-minute video released to X. “The Israeli government’s relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza, the offensive of recent weeks, the starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable. Tens of thousands have been killed, including thousands as they try to collect food and water. This death and destruction horrifies all of us. It must end.”

Starmer called on the Israeli government to “lift the unacceptable restrictions at the border, stop these cruel tactics, and let the aid surge in.”

Leaders from Canada and Australia joined with the UK on Sunday in announcing they will now recognize Palestine as an independent state. France, Portugal, and other European nations are expected to recognize Palestine this week as devastation in Gaza continues unabated. European leaders, including Starmer, say they are not siding with Hamas over Israel by recognizing a Palestinian state.

“The hostages must be released immediately and we will keep fighting to bring them home,” Starmer said. “Hamas is a brutal terror organization. Our call for a genuine two-state solution is the exact opposite of their hateful vision. So, we are clear: This solution is not a reward for Hamas because it means Hamas can have no future.”

More than 65,000 Palestinians are estimated to have perished since war broke out following Hamas’s terrorist attacks on Israel in October of 2023.