In a drop of dew, it has been said, can be seen all the colours of the rainbow. While I would not go as far as to say the same of the insides of the doors of the public lavatories of Birmingham Airport in England, in their own way, they are instructive, at least about two disparate aspects of the culture of the contemporary British Isles. (I use the word culture in its anthropological sense.)

I am reliably informed by my wife that there is a notice on the inside of the doors to the female lavatories to the effect that there is a police telephone number that women can ring if they are being forced to travel against their will or their wishes. This rather curious message is directed not at all women, but at a certain group among them—namely, young women or even adolescents of Pakistani descent but British nationality who are being taken “back” to their ancestral villages in Pakistan, there to be married whether they like it or not to men whom they have never met, often their first cousins.

From talking to many patients—young women who have taken overdoses in an attempt to avert or annul forced marriages—I am all too familiar with the following scene described by them. Told by their parents that they are going “home” (a home that they have never seen) on holiday, they are in charge of their passports only as they pass through immigration, at the airport gate and on arrival at immigration in Pakistan. Their parents confiscate and keep their passports at all other times.

When they reach “home,” they are told that they are to be married as soon as possible to their first cousin, who may not speak English and has the most rigid ideas of the place of women in society. The first cousins are to return to England with them, where for a year they may be pleasant enough, but thereafter domineering and even violent—the change occurring because, after a year, they have a permanent leave to stay, whereas before, during the first year, the young wives can, at least in theory, object to their continued presence and have them deported.

If a young woman shows resistance to the suspected marriage plans in England, the father grows angry and the mother falls histrionically ill. Several times I asked young women in this situation whether their mother had collapsed on the floor yet and claimed to be dying of a heart attack, to which they replied, “How did you know?” To which I answered, “Because I have heard it all before.” The young women, very distressed before, started to laugh—though of course this did not solve their problem. I should perhaps add that the parents in this scenario are good parents, in the sense of loving their children and doing what they consider the best thing for them. The problem is a tragic conflict of cultures and expectations. Moreover, I looked down only one end of the telescope: I saw only those cases that ended in misery and sometimes in tragedy. Perhaps in many cases, everything worked out for the best—though I rather doubt it.

I would have been interested to find out how many phone calls the police received as a result of the notice on the back of the lavatory doors, or how many forced marriages they averted. Surely, those who kept close guard of the young women’s passports would not be foolish enough to let them keep their telephones? The notice was therefore probably an instance, not untypical, of current British public administration: To be seen to be doing something about an acknowledged problem, but not too much, thus satisfying the demand for action and inaction at the same time. In a way, you have to admire the cleverness of it.

Meanwhile, back at the men’s lavatories, the notice on the rear of the door warns men not to fly after having too much to drink. (In British provincial airports, it is not uncommon to see groups of fat tattooed men imbibing large quantities of beer just before their flights, at any time of the day, even seven in the morning. The Duc de Sully said that the English take their pleasures sadly but, alas, this is no longer the case: They take them loudly instead, which is a hundred times worse.)

The notice warns on the silhouette of a bottle “One too many is all it takes to…”:

Ruin a holiday Cause a delay Cancel a flight Divert a plane Land you in jail

The question I ask myself is whether a single person has ever modified his behaviour as a result of reading such a notice in a lavatory. Has anyone ever had a kind of eureka! moment as a result of having read such a notice? Has anyone inclined to drink too much or who has already drunk too much been converted to acceptable levels of sobriety by such a notice, even if he reads it in time to avoid having too much to drink?

Again, the great principle of contemporary British public administration obtains: to be seen to have done something about a problem, but not too much; to have done the minimum to satisfy killjoys while doing the minimum in order to stave off the ire of the drunkards (and no doubt those with the concession to sell alcohol in the airport).

And think of all the employment the notices on the back of the lavatory doors have generated! After all, the notices didn’t get there by themselves on their own, by spontaneous generation. There were meetings of officials to “identify” the problem (“identify” is a favorite word of British bureaucrats, as if they were the taxonomists of beetles) and to decide what to do about it. Then the wording of the notices had to be decided, a delicate matter if no one was to be offended by it; and finally, the design of the notices. Nor should I forget the valuable work of those who physically affixed the notices to the doors.

Between them, the two notices symbolize the struggle, or at least one of the struggles, for the soul of the nation: between, on the one hand, a retrograde, alien, and rigidly religiose way of life, and on the other a debased and degrading licentiousness, in which there is a positive rejection of any kind or refinement and a proud adoption of coarseness. Both sides in the struggle provide employment opportunities for a bureaucracy that has mastered the difficult art of doing nothing and doing too much at the same time.