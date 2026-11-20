Those Russians really do need a lesson in freedom. This month, President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party enacted an ambiguously-worded bill that could land you in prison for up to three years for consuming content that is broadly available on porn sites. The moment you turn on your VPN and type in your favorite X-rated URL, you may well have armed men at your door the next, carrying you mercilessly from your Soviet apartment block to some dimly lit dungeon.

I kid. No such law exists in Russia, which bans the production of pornography and restricts access to some sites, but does not criminalize possession. When Russia officially banned access to Pornhub over the course of 2015 and 2016, the country’s media censor, Roskomnadzor, responded to backlash in the form of a wry tweet: “As an alternative you can meet someone in real life.”

But there actually is a country threatening to imprison people for possessing content that, for better or worse, immediately pops up on the home pages of the mainstream porn sites. That country is the United Kingdom, the self-styled liberal-democratic bulwark against Russia’s authoritarian excesses. Of course, few in our liberal pundit class to seem to care.

And Britain, one could argue, is taking its anti-porn crackdown far more zealously than Russia ever did—especially when it comes to the consumers.

On the face of it, social conservatives who are skeptical or downright antagonistic to porn might well celebrate Britain’s new porn law. “Extreme porn” that is straightforwardly gory had already been banned as of 2009 under Gordon Brown’s Labour government. The law was amended to explicitly ban rape porn in 2015 under David Cameron’s Tory government. The latest amendments are in the Crime and Policing Act 2026, put into force on November 6 and the work of the previous Keir Starmer government, which targets depictions of strangulation, incest, and individuals who appear to be under the age of 16. As with many laws passed by Parliament, it only covers England and Wales as of this moment, though Scotland and Northern Ireland are poised to issue commencements bringing the law into force in their jurisdictions as well.

There is loads of easily available stuff on the internet that reasonable people could all probably agree is disgusting and dehumanizing. The core issue, however, is with the law’s remarkable ambiguity, and that absent any internal definition of what precisely constitutes a healthy sexual ethic, an individualistic liberalism as practiced in Britain and across the Western world is in no position to legislate such things.

The UK government alleges that the law combats “pornography that risks normalizing conduct that is harmful or illegal in real life.” Possessing porn that depicts strangulation or suffocation, or “penetrative sexual activity” between relatives, carries a two-year prison penalty; possessing porn that shows anyone who is, or is pretending to be, under 16 carries a three-year prison penalty.

Start with strangulation. What counts as strangulation? Surely the British government would have guidance on this, since Britons now risk being imprisoned for watching it?

Except they don’t. “The term ‘strangulation’ is not defined in the legislation and will be given its ordinary meaning,” His Majesty’s Government states on the law’s public-outline page. “Whether an image depicts strangulation will be a question of fact for the court in each case. We consider that strangulation generally means one person applying pressure to another person’s neck.”

Note that the law does not define “strangulation,” but instead “considers” what strangulation means, which gives courts significant leeway to interpret the word. Common sense tells us that “applying pressure to another person’s neck,” however, is not necessarily actually strangling a person—this is a matter of degree and circumstance. At what point does a video showing a hand being placed on one’s neck cross the threshold from touch into “pressure”? Or is any touching of the neck immediately “strangulation”? Evidently the law’s application is potentially much broader than its prima facie intentions.

It’s true that if a Briton accesses the sites without using a VPN, the videos that violate the new law (at least some of them) will probably have been removed. But since July 2025, the UK’s Online Safety Act requires that users prove they are over the age of 18 to access porn sites, for example, by uploading ID. Understandably, many Britons accessing porn, including those of age, do not want to do that; as a result, UK porn traffic has technically decreased, while VPN use has risen. Put another way: The many Britons using VPNs, set to America or anywhere else with laxer laws, might themselves be responsible for making sure they do not click on a video that shows “strangulation” at any point.

Here, too, there is ambiguity on what “possession” entails. Do you possess the video if you’ve watched it once? What if you’ve closed the tab? Have you possessed it if you’ve watched it on a private browser? Or does it only become an offense if you actually download the video? And how will the government enforce this, anyway, without spying on its own citizens and their online activity down to the minutiae?

The exact same issue presents itself in the case of “suffocation.” The UK government again does not define “suffocation” but says, “we consider that suffocation will generally mean depriving a person of air in a way that affects their ability to breathe,” which, as opposed to strangulation, “does not require pressure to the neck. It could, for example, involve covering someone’s mouth and nose or compressing their chest.” So a porno showing an adult actor’s face being covered at any point could now, too, carry a two-year prison sentence. Needless to say, again, the new law as written is potentially very broad.

Finally, there comes the ban on videos depicting individuals under the age of 16. That may sound reasonable, especially considering that the legal age for participation in porn shoots in the UK is actually two years higher, at 18. Yet the wording is once more vague and could arbitrarily criminalize a great deal of content. “Pretending to be” under 16 is not the same as actually being under 16. Could an adult woman who adopts adolescent behaviors and styles be “pretending” to be under 16, even if she does not say so explicitly? How could you judge? As with the previous banned acts, without any guidance from the government, it falls on the individual to use their judgment or else face the consequences.

There is good reason to deprecate porn, particularly the categories notionally targeted by the new law. But the law’s preoccupation is not moral. His Majesty’s government is not attempting to make a substantive case against porn, one many might welcome. The problem with acts that they are banning is that, in their view, they could be “harmful or illegal in real life.” It’s not that porn culture is sick; it’s that the government needs to “protect.” And especially by placing the onus on the consumer, the UK government is wandering toward the police state.

The UK’s previous efforts to “protect” on other matters have proved catastrophic. Britain, it is believed, arrests more people than any other Western country for social-media posts: Since 2017, there have been 65,000 arrests. Prominent voices left and right alike have been censored in a manner that is difficult for an American to grasp, notwithstanding our own free-speech issues in recent years. The Irish author Sally Rooney’s books, which ironically are available for sale in Israel, are effectively banned for sale in the UK over her support for Palestine Action, which the government considers a terrorist group. The comedy writer Graham Linehan was arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport in September 2025 over X posts that mocked transgenderism. The list goes drearily on.

The politicians responsible for spearheading the latest porn law are Jess Asato, Labour MP for Lowestoft, and Alex Davies-Jones, Labour MP for Pontypridd. Asato spent the week the law was being enacted attempting in embarrassing fashion to explain to skeptics on X what her own law even meant; those posts are now deleted. On November 6, the day the law came into force, Asato took to Facebook to celebrate, claiming that the law she spearheaded combats “the idea that pain for women is pleasure for men” and “the notion that to be close to a woman is to dominate or degrade her.”

A middle-aged Labour MP preoccupied with the “safety” of women, and who believes that sexual domination is simply not ever acceptable, is not going to create a healthier sexual ethic. Nor can liberalism, as practiced, adequately do anything about porn either. When the foremost social unit is the individual, and the primary legal onus falls on the individual to “do the right thing,” you get the same sick society—just with the addition of an imprisonment-happy state.