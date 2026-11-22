In my small town in England, there is a narrow street on one side of which you can, if you are so inclined, have yourself mutilated by a tattoo-artist (so called). On the other side is a clinic run by the tattooist’s brother, in which you can, at considerable expense, have your tattoos removed.

This is an excellent economic model that no doubt adds to the country’s gross domestic product—a model which, on the other hand, establishes pretty conclusively that the GDP is a severely limited measure of a country’s well-being.

This is all a preliminary to bringing your attention to a remarkable article in The BMJ, formerly the British Medical Journal, of July this year. “Thousands of former trans patients,” said the article’s standfirst, “want to call a halt to their medical transition, but the NHS [National Health Service] doesn’t offer them specialist care.”

Let us get this clear in our mind: Britain’s socialist healthcare system offers people the medical and surgical means of changing their outward sex but offers them no assistance when they change their minds halfway through their “transition” and wish to go back to their original sexual appearance.

The article goes on to say that there is no evidence as to what this help might or should be, noting that transitioners who want to halt their transition are often people of “complex needs”—which perhaps could be interpreted as complex demands on others. What is clear is that the author of the article considers that both the transitioners and those who want to halt their transition are properly wards of the state, which has a duty and responsibility both to help them change their sexual appearance and help them to change it back. Presumably this responsibility would continue however many times they changed their minds, for those who regretted their decision to change their sexual appearance might very well regret their decision to change it back again, and so on ad infinitum.

It rather reminded me of the Flanders and Swann song of 1964, “The Gas-Man Cometh,” the first two verses of whose lyrics go as follows:

T’was on the Monday morning, the gas man came to call,

The gas tap wouldn't turn, I wasn’t getting gas at all;

He tore out all the skirting boards to try and find the main,

And I had to call a carpenter to put them back again!

Oh, it all makes work for the working man to do! T’was on the Tuesday morning, the carpenter came round:

He hammered and he chiseled and he said, “Look what I've found!

Your joists are full of dry rot, but I’ll put them all to rights!”

Then he nailed right through a cable and out went all the lights!

Oh, it all makes work for the working man to do!

On Wednesday, the electrician came and broke a window, so the glazier came on Thursday and damaged the paintwork, so the painter came on Friday and painted over everything including the gas tap, so on the following Monday, after the weekend when nobody worked, the gas-man called a second time, and so the whole process started again.

It seems that the business of sexual-appearance-change might soon follow this pattern, a sort of Keynesian demand-management for the gender-dysphoric and that small fraction of the medical profession that is dependent on them.

There is, of course, a simple solution to the absurdity created by the limitless responsibility of the state towards its supposed wards, namely the two-word warning: caveat emptor. If those wanting to change their sexual appearance paid for it themselves and were not permitted to transfer the cost either to the government or some other third party, and had in addition to pay for any reversal, they might give a little more thought to the whole matter in the first place. At the very least, they could not transfer the cost of their peculiarities to anyone else. This proposal is compatible with the freedom of individuals, but not with the freedom that so many people desire more than any other: the freedom from the financial consequences of their own decisions.

It always surprises me (a little) that people do not seem to understand that transferring costs of something to others necessitates forced labor, insofar as those costs come from their pocket, their pockets are filled by their labour, and no choice is given them as to whether or not they want the money taken from their pockets to be spent in this way.

In the case of the NHS, it is now proposed by the article in The BMJ that people should be made to pay not only for others to change their sexual appearance, but to change it back if they so wish. Of course, the cost to each individual working person is small, even if thousands of cases are involved. But in essence, what is being proposed is a transfer of funds from those who earn those funds to those who expend them in satisfying their whim.

In a system as complex as ours, it is impossible that every penny of taxation should be spent to everyone’s approval or satisfaction. It is inevitable that everyone will be able to think of government spending of which he disapproves. For the good of the whole, we are willing to accept a certain amount of dissatisfaction or disapproval in the expectation that others will reciprocate.

The problem arises when the government or its agencies exhibit such a lack of common sense that the legitimacy of the system itself is thrown into doubt. A system that pays for people to pay to change their sexual appearance, and then pays for them to change it back, is likely to act as a red rag to a bull to much of the population, even though the amounts of money involved are small by comparison with the whole budget. People will understandably feel that if the government and its agencies can do this, it cannot be trusted to do anything—and that is dangerous. Disaffection leads to irrationality.

Naturally, there will be disputes as to what constitutes common sense. It is precisely for this reason that small pressure groups, particularly those that concern themselves with questions of identity, are so dangerous when they succeed in gaining great influence in the halls of power. They destroy the possibilities of compromise, of give and take, replacing the latter by winner-takes-all.

It is worrying to me that The BMJ, which is an elite publication, or at any rate a publication for an elite, seemed completely unaware of the irony contained in an article about the lack of public funds for people who wanted to reverse their transition, also at public expense.