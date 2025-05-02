U.S. Withdraws from Ukraine–Russia Peace Negotiations

The U.S. will no longer mediate peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the State Department announced Friday. Tammy Bruce, spokesman for State, told reporters that American diplomats would no longer “fly around the world at the drop of a hat” for talks with the two warring countries.

“We will continue to help, but we will no longer fly around the world as mediators in meetings,” she said. “Now it is up to the two sides, the time has come when they must present and develop concrete ideas on how to end this conflict. It will be up to them.”

The end of American involvement follows President Donald Trump’s warning that the U.S. would cease mediation unless immediate progress on a peace deal was forthcoming. With Ukraine and Russia continuing a series of attacks and counterattacks, little progress has been evident. When American negotiators released a potential peace deal last week, both Putin and Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky refused to accept it.

The move frustrates Trump’s plan to quickly end the war in Ukraine, one of his promises during the 2024 presidential campaign.