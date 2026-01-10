Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
U.S. Strikes ISIS Targets in Syria

State of the Union: Operation Hawkeye Strike launched last month in response to the killing of two Iowa National Guardsmen and their interpreter.
SYRIA-CONFLICT-ISRAEL-MINORITIES
(RAMI AL SAYED/AFP via Getty Images)
Andrew Day
Jan 10, 2026 6:50 PM
The U.S. on Saturday launched another round of large-scale strikes in Syria, hitting Islamic State targets, according to U.S. Central Command.

The airstrikes were part of “Operation Hawkeye Strike,” the Trump administration’s response to an ISIS attack last month that killed two Iowa National Guard soldiers and an American interpreter in Syria. The operation launched on December 19 with the U.S. hitting 70 ISIS targets across the country.

“Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice,” the U.S. military said Saturday in a statement.

The strikes come at a tense moment in the Middle East. In Iran, protests that began late last month continue to rock the country. President Donald Trump has threatened to intervene if the Iranian government violently suppresses the demonstrations.

