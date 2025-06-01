fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

U.S. Presents Nuclear Proposal to Iran Amid Enrichment Concerns

The White House’s deal came on the heels of IAEA reports that Iranian uranium enrichment levels have surged.
Iranian,Flags,Against,Blue,Sky
Credit: Elena Odareeva/Shutterstock
Jude Russo
Jun 1, 2025 5:04 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Trump administration announced Saturday that it had presented Iran with an outline of a deal for limiting the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

The White House did not share the details of the plan, which Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt characterized as “acceptable” to the administration. A point of contention is whether the U.S. will demand total dismantlement in exchange for sanctions relief and other concessions, a prospect that Iran has characterized as a no-go. Iran confirmed that it had received the outline via an Omani intermediary.

Earlier Saturday, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s nuclear monitoring body, disclosed that Iran’s stores of near-bomb-grade uranium had increased by roughly 50 percent in the past three months in a report obtained by the New York Times. If the stores were enriched to weapons levels, they could provide warheads for about 10 bombs. In that report, Raphael Grossi, head of the IAEA, urged “a diplomatic resolution, under a very robust I.A.E.A. inspection system.” A second report detailed Iranian noncompliance with IAEA inspections.

More like this

Hegseth Warns of Chinese Threats in Asia

Joseph Addington Today, 7:10 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The Secretary of Defense urged American allies to increase their defense spending.

Putin Is Stalling, but Trump Should Stay the Course in Ukraine

Andrew Day May 31, 2025
The U.S. president should keep walking a middle path between escalation and giving up.

Chevron First or America First?

Edgar Beltrán May 31, 2025
Corporations should not dictate American foreign policy.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today