U.S. Moves Personnel Out of Major Qatar Base As Iran Tensions Rise

The United States has ordered the evacuation of some personnel from its largest military base in the Middle East as President Donald Trump considers potential strikes against Iran’s Islamist government, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The precautionary move affects Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and echoes similar steps taken last year ahead of joint U.S.–Israeli air and missile strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. The evacuation reflects heightened regional tensions as Iran faces widespread anti-government protests, with security forces reportedly killing demonstrators.

Trump told Iranians Tuesday that “help is on its way” and warned U.S. citizens in Iran to consider leaving the country. The president has promised to intervene if the government used force against protestors, although he said Wednesday night that he was told “the killing [in Iran] has stopped.”

The U.S. National Security Council will meet Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. to discuss potential American responses.