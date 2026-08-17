Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
The Iran War

U.S.–Iran MOU Deadline Expires

State of the Union: Tehran’s latest proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz drives a harder bargain than the June 17 agreement.
IRAN-US-ISRAEL-WAR
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images
Harrison Berger
Aug 17, 2026 12:50 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The 60-day deadline to a U.S.–Iran framework peace deal expired on Monday. That agreement—known as the “memorandum of understanding”—had aimed to lock in a ceasefire, open the Strait of Hormuz, and lead to talks on Iran’s nuclear program. Signed in June by President Donald Trump and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, it quickly fell apart.

Al Arabiya, a Saudi outlet, reported Monday that the U.S. and Iran had agreed to extend the 60-day ceasefire. But Iran’s Foreign Ministry appeared to contradict that reporting. “We did not start any negotiations at all, and the U.S. violated the understanding from the very beginning; therefore, the 60-day issue is not relevant,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Monday.

The MOU broke down after Iran accused the U.S. of violating the agreement by opening an alternative shipping lane in the strait outside of Iranian management. The Islamic Republic struck vessels using that route and the U.S. renewed its own bombing campaign against Iran. The most recent round of intensive U.S. strikes against Iran occurred in late July.

Iran’s latest proposal for opening the Strait of Hormuz, published August 8, reflects a firmer bargaining position than what it agreed to in the MOU. The New York Times reported that Iran is demanding the U.S. “lift its naval blockade and sanctions on Iran, withdraw the U.S. military from around Iran, pay war reparations and release frozen Iranian assets, as well as end attacks on Iran’s allies in the region and threats against the country.” Previously, Tehran had demanded some of those actions, notably economic relief, take place as part of the process leading to a comprehensive deal.

More like this

Iran War Day 171: Trump Again Threatens to Bomb Oman if It ‘Gets in the Way’ of Iran Deal

Harrison Berger Today, 10:45 AM Eastern
State of the Union: Israel’s National Security Minister said his country should be killing “30 to 40” people every night in Gaza.

Iran War Day 170: U.S. Pulls Last Aircraft Carrier Out of Western Pacific for Iran War

Luke Nicastro August 16, 2026 - 5:00 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The move comes after reports of mental health and supply struggles aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Iran War Day 169: Trump Claims Hormuz Will Become U.S. Territory ‘Pretty Soon’

Harrison Berger August 15, 2026 - 1:40 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament said Israel was waging an “ongoing war of extermination” in his country’s south.
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today