Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
The Iran War

Iran War Day 213: U.S.-Iran Talks Reportedly Continuing as White House Touts Progress of ‘Economic Outcast’

State of the Union: The UK continued to investigate a possible terror plot against an airbase used for Iran operations.
Presidents Cup 2026 - Day Four
Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images
Luke Nicastro
Sep 28, 2026 4:30 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Trump said Sunday that he anticipated U.S. and Iranian negotiators would continue talks on the war this week, following his reported rejection of an Iranian proposal over the weekend. “I expect more talks with Iran [this week],” the president told Axios. “They want to make a deal, but it is not the deal that I want to make,” he added. “It is what we would have maybe agreed to a year ago. They overplayed their hand." Trump confirmed to reporters today that U.S. and Iranian representatives spoke Monday through mediators, though no breakthroughs have been reported.

Separately, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on X that economic pressure on Iran was yielding results. “Operation Economic Outcast has caused the rial to hit record lows,” he wrote, alongside a graphic showing the rial’s current exchange rate of 2.44 million to 1 U.S. dollar.

In the United Kingdom, five men involved in a possible plot targeting a British airbase were released on bail Monday. Their release raises new questions about what had previously been characterized as a potential terror attack on RAF Fairford, which hosts U.S. bombers and supports operations against Iran. The base’s role in the Iran War has led to speculation that Tehran may have been involved, although no evidence has been publicly adduced to support such a link.

Brent crude was trading around $104.46 on Monday morning, a rise from the previous trading day. AAA reports that the average price of regular gasoline in the United States is $4.48 per gallon.

More like this

Iran War Day 212: Trump Says Negotiations to Continue This Week

Jude Russo September 27, 2026 - 3:31 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The president said Saturday that he had rejected a one-week ceasefire proposal.

Iran War Day 211: Trump Rejects Ceasefire, Reportedly Plans Post-Election Bombing

Jude Russo September 26, 2026 - 3:13 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Axios reports that negotiations are still ongoing.

Iran War Day 209: Lack of Diplomatic Progress Roils Markets

Jude Russo September 24, 2026 - 3:21 PM Eastern
State of the Union: POLITICO reports that the White House is preparing a 90-day export ban on diesel.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today