Politics

U.S. Debt Hits $35 Trillion

State of the Union: The debt has grown $1 trillion in 2024.
Money | Free Creative Commons Image
Anastasia Kaliabakos
Jul 29, 2024 3:45 PM

The total United States national debt has hit $35 trillion as of Monday. The debt has grown $1 trillion during the first seven months of 2024 alone.

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-TX) wrote in a statement, “Today, we grieve yet another dubious milestone in the fiscal decline of the most powerful and prosperous nation in history.” 

He continued, “I believe Republican leadership in 2025 is our last best hope to restore fiscal responsibility before it’s too late.”

Both political parties have remained largely quiet on this pressing issue. Maya MacGuineas, the president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, told the Washington Examiner, “As we hit this dangerous reminder of our untenable fiscal situation, we are in the midst of a political campaign that is completely void of serious discussion about how to address it.”

