Senate GOP Leadership Intends to Move Big, Beautiful Bill Forward

Republican Senate leadership said it planned to advance its budget bill Saturday, despite high-profile defections and Democratic obstructions.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) expressed hopes that the procedural vote to move the One, Big, Beautiful Bill forward would happen by 4 p.m. Saturday, but as of press time the vote still had not happened.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he will push for legislation to be read in its 940-page entirety on the floor, which could delay the vote by 12 hours.

The bill has faced headwinds from both sides of the aisle. Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Ron Johnson (R-WI), and Rand Paul (R-KY) have all said they will vote against it. Sen. Josh Hawly (R-MO) said he will support the bill despite reservations about Medicaid cuts. Thune can lose only three votes for the bill to be passed. Outside the chamber, the billionaire Elon Musk has been a vociferous opponent of the bill, which he characterizes as fiscally irresponsible.