Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

U.S. and Venezuela to Restore Diplomatic Ties

State of the Union: The move will facilitate communication and economic integration between the two countries.
VENEZUELA-US-DIPLOMACY-ENERGY
Joseph Addington
Mar 6, 2026 1:24 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Venezuela and the United States announced Thursday that they are restoring diplomatic and consular ties. The move signals a further thaw with the government of Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who took power in the country after Washington’s ouster of the former President Nicolás Maduro. 

The announcement came as Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum ended a two-day visit to Venezuela, where he said Caracas had pledged security guarantees for foreign mining investors and predicted oil and gas output would exceed 2026 targets. The State Department said renewed relations would “facilitate our joint efforts to promote stability, support economic recovery, and advance political reconciliation in Venezuela,” while Venezuela’s foreign ministry described the move as “positive and mutually beneficial.”

The restoration of diplomatic ties will facilitate communication and commercial ties between the two countries, a helpful step for the Trump administration as it seeks to consolidate its influence in Venezuela and restore the country’s oil industry under American supervision.

More like this

Now He Owns It

Jason Lewis March 6, 2026
Trump gambles with his fragile MAGA coalition—and America First.

War on Iran Will Squander America’s Military Edge

Jennifer Kavanagh March 6, 2026
The U.S. can sustain combat operations for a long while—but Americans won’t be safer afterwards.

Five Reasons for Ukraine to Give Up Donbas

Ted Snider March 6, 2026
Russia’s demands are unfair, but ceding territory in the east could help end the current war and prevent future conflict.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today