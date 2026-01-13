U.S. Adds New Secondary Tariffs on Iran as Protests Continue

President Donald Trump on Monday announced the U.S. will be imposing a 25 percent tariff on any country that conducts business with Iran while trading with the United States, as unrest and a violent crackdown intensify inside the country. Trump’s post on social media said the tariff would take effect immediately and repeated his warning to Iran to halt the use of force against protesters.

The tariffs come in response to widespread protests in the country, which broke out in late December over inflation and the falling value of Iran’s currency. The protests have spread nationwide and evolved into broader antigovernment demonstrations. According to human rights groups, hundreds of people have been killed and thousands injured, although such figures are difficult to verify because of extensive internet blackouts in the country. Supporters of the government have rallied in response, conducting marches and demonstrations in favor of the regime.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that Trump is “keeping all options on the table,” including military action, if the regime does not comply with American demands to avoid harming demonstrators.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has so far dismissed the Trump administration’s demands. Trump in turn has urged Iranians to “KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS” and said that the U.S. has cancelled prospective talks with the Iranian government.