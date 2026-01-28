Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
TAC Right Now: Trump’s Crisis in Minneapolis & Divorce from Europe

TAC staffers discuss the week's events.
Jan 28, 2026 8:13 AM
Andrew Day, Curt Mills, and Jude Russo discuss the latest ICE shooting in Minneapolis and whether the politics of immigration now favor the Democrats. Then, they debate the nature of “the West,” whether America should maintain strong ties with Europe, and the U.S. effort to gain control of Greenland. Finally, they make predictions about whether Trump will strike Iran by Valentine’s Day. Recorded January 27, 2026.

