Tuberville to Run for Alabama Governor in 2026

State of the Union: The former Auburn football coach will be leaving the Senate after one term.
GOP Senators Discuss Student Loans In Capitol Hill Press Conference
(Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Mason Letteau Stallings
May 29, 2025 7:27 AM
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) has announced that he will run for governor of Alabama, rather than run for reelection in 2026. The former Auburn University football coach was first elected to the Senate in 2020, unseating Doug Jones, a Democrat.

Tuberville commented that he believes that as governor he can be more efficacious in serving his constituents. “Where can I help the most? Is it going to be here [in the senate], or is it going to be back in the state? It’s the same kind of job, it’s just a different level of what you’re doing.”

Among those backing Tuberville is the influential, pro-market Club for Growth PAC. 

“Coach Tuberville has been a steadfast leader for commonsense policy reforms in the United States Senate, and would champion fiscal responsibility, school freedom, and tax cuts in Montgomery,” said David McIntosh, the president of the Club for Growth. 

Tuberville’s senate tenure is noteworthy for putting a hold on the promotions of nearly 300 general and flag officers in 2023 over the military’s decision to pay for abortions for servicemembers and their dependents. 

