Trump and Republicans Get Needed Financial Reprieve

Amid a historic reversal in political fortune, there has been one source of major concern in Donald Trump’s quest for re-election: money.

Trump’s campaign apparatus has spent millions on defending the former president from Democratic lawfare while Biden has raked in the moolah. The Republican National Committee has been pressed for cash too, and is undergoing a top-to-bottom overhaul while the DNC is flush with with the stuff.

But if Donald Trump has demonstrated anything throughout his career in politics thus far, it’s this: Don’t underestimate his ability to mount comebacks.

In a reversal of fortune, the early spring has brought news of a financial bloom. Trump and the RNC announced that they raised in $65.6 million last month. The former president’s effort now has $93.1 million cash on hand entering April, twice the figure announced in March. And Trump’s fundraising in March outpaced his March 2020 fundraising from last cycle when team Trump brought in $63 million.

For the man who would again like to be president, however, there is still a lot of work to be done to erase the deficit.

Biden and the Democrats had amassed a war chest of $155 million by the end of February. Their fundraising numbers for March are expected to be impressive as well. In the 24 hours after the State of the Union address, Biden raised over $10 million. A fundraiser last week in New York that featured former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton brought in another $25 million.

Nevertheless, this is a marked improvement from where Trump and the GOP were a month ago, and party operators are likely hopeful they’ll be able to close the gap more quickly than anticipated. And this Republican money coup mirrors the rabbit out of a hat that Trump pulled in his personal finances.