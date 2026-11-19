President Donald Trump, China’s President Xi Jinping, and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin concluded a two-day trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China Thursday with a “joint declaration of peace.”

The declaration stated that “nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought” and castigated the International Criminal Court “and other similar institutions [which] must not abuse their jurisdiction.”

The three leaders made no concrete commitments, although Trump stated that he and his counterparts were “uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth.”

“We’re not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” he added.

Trump struck a consistently dovish note in his comments about his counterparts, saying that it was a “special responsibility" for the three countries to work together. The president also dodged questions over China’s role in circumventing export controls via an alleged espionage plot involving the former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.